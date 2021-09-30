Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Before / After … This is how lava created a mini cliff above sea level

The lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has pushed back the sea by 17 hectares and caused a mini-cliff of 400m of advance. This Thursday, satellite images made it possible to achieve a striking before / after.

In order to ensure the follow-up of the volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja, the authorities of La Palma are issuing dozens of maps, information and official data on the episode still in progress.

While the activity of the volcano seems to calm down somewhat in recent hours, the perimeter of the lava flow has further extended and already exceeds 24 kilometers.

The lava which reached the sea on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday has already gained 17.2 hectares of surface on the Atlantic Ocean.





An application put online by the authorities from satellite images shows this striking advance of lava on the ocean. By passing the mouse to one side or the other of the image you will be able to see the extent of the damage caused by this volcanic eruption.

This advance in the sea was therefore measured at 400 meters on the sea according to researchers from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography. Previously, the depth of the sea there was 24 meters. “A mass which has wiped out the entire coastal ecosystem produces a temperature anomaly, a warming and a decrease in oxygen, which begins to disturb the environmental parameters”.