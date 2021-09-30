Volcanic eruption in La Palma: lava flowed into the ocean, what will happen now?

The encounter between lava and water was particularly feared, due to the production of toxic gases and harmful particles that it could entail.

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted ten days ago on the island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago, finally reached the ocean overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, on the beach of Playa Nueva , a phenomenon feared by experts.

What happens when the lava hits the water?

As explained BFMTV, the shock between the molten rock at more than 1000 degrees, and the sea water, which is around 20-25 degrees, leads to a first danger. The Institute of Geological Studies of the United States (USGS) explains on its website that when lava enters water, it “can boil violently and cause an explosive rain of molten splash over a large area”. These lava shards can also be carried in the air and, deposited further on the ground, become toxic to flora and fauna.





These fumes loaded with toxic substances will then move or be dissipated by the winds, but “if we are too close and we breathe them there are indeed dangers to health”, underlines Édouard Kaminski, researcher in volcanology at our colleagues of BFMTV.

What are the risks if we inhale these toxic gases?

“Inhalation or contact with acidic gases and liquids can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract, and can cause difficulty in breathing,” Involcan had already warned.

This arrival of the lava river in contact with the waters of the Atlantic is worrying because the thermal shock is accompanied by the release of toxic gases. Local authorities have declared an exclusion zone at sea with a radius of more than three kilometers and invited some of the inhabitants of the island to remain confined.

Consequences have already been observed on underwater life in particular, where fishermen have noticed in recent days a drop in the density of fish in the area where the lava was approaching.