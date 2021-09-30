Waze: should you trust the speed displayed by the GPS application when you are driving?

Regulars of the Waze GPS application have observed a difference between the km / h displayed on their computer and those shown by the application.

Should you take your foot off the accelerator pedal? Not so easy to know whether or not Waze displays the actual speed at which you are driving. CNews reports that an automobile speedometer should never underestimate your actual speed.

Why is speed constantly overestimated?

It is to have a flexibility that the manufacturers overestimate it slightly, of the order of 5% of your real speed, as reported by our colleagues. Among other things, if you really drive at 8 0 km / h, your car’s speedometer will probably indicate 83 to 85 km / h depending on the model, and for a real speed of 130 km / h on the highway, some vehicles even announce 135 to 138 km / h on the dashboard, as detailed by our colleagues from CNews.





Speed ​​varies depending on the road

The application displays a speed linked to the GPS of your smartphone. Note that GPS is often less accurate in cities with narrow streets and tight bends. There is often a little latency before the speed is displayed in these cases.

Conversely, if you drive at a continuous speed, Waze will be able to display a more faithful speed, this one being stable and more easily calculable. In any case, a speeding of 5 km / h being able to be enough to be flashed by a radar and to receive a fine of 135 euros and the loss of a point on the driving license.