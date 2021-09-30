We tell you everything about Alentour, the new French-style “Airbnb Experiences”

Access, online, from your vacation spot to a whole host of activities, from pottery lessons to kayak rental, and be able to book them in one click, this is the promise of this new platform made in France, launched this Thursday by the government.

Imagine: you are planning, a bit at the last minute, to spend a few days in a charming cottage in the heart of Lozère. You haven’t had time to think about your weekend schedule, but the weather is on your side. What if a simple QR Code allowed you to access a selection of activities in the area, sorted according to your tastes and desires, and to book them directly online? This is the Alentour project, the launch of which was announced discreetly in September by the Banque des Territoires. Described in rather nebulous terms like a “local tourism platform” allowing to “Connect professionals in leisure activities with hotels and tourism institutions so that visitors can book a rich and varied offer of local activities”, it only benefited from a fairly embryonic website. Suffice to say that our curiosity was piqued.

The project was officially launched this Thursday, September 30 at a press conference at the Hub des Territoires, in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, in the presence of the Secretary of State for Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the Director of the Banque des Territoires. Olivier Sichel and the president of the platform, the former Managing Director of Abritel Timothé de Roux. The minister retraced the genesis of an idea, born in March 2020 in the midst of a pandemic and in the wake of Emmanuel Macron’s major tourism stimulus plan. With a double aim: “ highlight local tourism, the short circuit, for which the French have a real appetite ” and “ digitize the sector “.

Leisure activities are poorly referenced and can be booked on site and at the last minute, because they depend on many criteria such as the weather Timothée de Roux, Managing Director of Alentour

“ The least digitized part was that of the activities, because they are mainly small players, who do not have the means.»Explains Timothée de Roux. In total: a windfall of 22 billion in business volume, of which only 5% is reserved online. “ Leisure activities are often poorly referenced on websites. And they can be reserved on site, at destination, and at the last minute, because they depend on many criteria such as the weather. A tool was missing to centralize all this and allow one-click reservations», Continues the general manager.





Concretely, Alentour will therefore put institutional (tourist offices, CRT) and accommodation providers (lodges, hotels, campsites) in contact with activity providers – bicycle rental companies, pony clubs, tree climbing centers or cooking classes… Two possibilities : either, before their stay, the customer will receive an email or an SMS; or he can scan a QR code on site. In both cases, this will give him access to a selection of activities sorted by “lists” according to his profile. And, ultimately, will allow him to book them in a few clicks.

A “digital concierge”

It’s a kind of “ digital concierge particularly practical for three or four-star hotels, who do not have enough to pay someone to inform customers »As defined by a hotel operator in Nice, on the Côte d’Azur, where the project has been undergoing testing since August. From this winter, the test will extend to the Savoie-Mont Blanc region. Alentour will then be gradually deployed in France until the summer of 2022.

But what difference, in fact, between the little Frenchie and the foreign super-platforms that are Airbnb and Booking, very strong in the field of “experiences” or “attractions”, it depends? They are “Very urban. To book your kayak in the Ardèche, it’s more complicated »», replies Timothée de Roux, arguing that, on the contrary, Surrounding will have a local anchoring, will rely on the network of the Banque du Territoire and on the knowledge of the field of the tourist offices to offer more activities off the beaten track. “ Airbnb only has 1,500 experiences across France, we already have 2,200 on the Côte d’Azur alone », Insists Timothée de Roux.

And Alentour is already dreaming of elsewhere (logical, with such a surname). “Maybe we can then export ourselves”, projects Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. “That foreign destinations will come and tell us: ‘We need our Surroundings'”. So far, the experience in the South seems in any case to have been conclusive. “We are confident, we are already contacted every day although we have officially launched nothing.” According to data collected by the Côte d’Azur, more than a third of customers book an activity after using the platform.