what changes on October 1st for your budget

This first month of autumn begins under the sign of increases, sometimes timid, sometimes brutal. That of regulated gas prices first, with a level never seen since 2013. But also the minimum wage, and the remuneration of certain caregivers and home helpers. Conversely, the decline continues on the side of the usury rate, the maximum rate at which banks can lend money.

Gas: almost 14% increase for regulated prices

Regulated tariffs for gas marketed by Engie rose sharply again this 1er October, by 13.9% (excluding taxes), after increasing by 8.7% in September. In details, “This increase is 4.5% for users of gas for cooking, 9.1% for those who have dual use (cooking and hot water), and 14.3% for homes that heat themselves with gas “, said in a press release, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).





These tariffs have risen by 49% since the start of 2021. In question, explains CRE: “The historic rise in gas prices on the world market”, who “Goes hand in hand with the strong rebound in the world economy”.

Among the factors explaining the increase, CRE continues: the filling of European gas storage facilities as winter approaches, starting from levels “Very low due to a particularly cold and long winter 2020-2021 in Europe”. And “Asian demand for liquefied natural gas [qui] remains very high [et] limits the arrivals of LNG carriers in Europe ”. In a context where “Norway and Russia, the main suppliers of natural gas to France and Europe, are unable to increase their exports to meet demand”.

After an increase of 0.99% in the 1er January, the minimum wage will increase by 2% on the 1ster October, announced Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne.

“With this increase, the gross hourly minimum wage will drop from 10.25 euros to 10.48 euros when the gross monthly minimum wage, for a full-time person, will drop from 1,554.58 euros to 1,589.47 euros”, indicates the government, specifying that it “This is the biggest increase since 2012”.

This mechanical movement was triggered by inflation, more precisely by the fact that consumer prices excluding tobacco increased by 2.2% for households with the lowest incomes between November 2020 and August 2021. However, the labor code provides that if this index increases by at least 2% compared to that taken into account for the last revaluation of the minimum wage, the latter “Is raised in the same proportion from the first day of the following month”.

