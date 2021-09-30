what surprises in Didier Deschamps’ list?

The France team makes its return during the first week of October. A big meeting awaits him in the semifinals of the Nations League against Belgium in Turin (October 7), and three days later another shock against Italy or Spain in the final in Milan, or for the match counting for 3rd place at Juventus Stadium. Didier Deschamps is preparing to unveil his list of 23 players this Thursday at 2 p.m. from the headquarters of the French Football Federation in Paris. A list in which will not be registered neither N’Golo Kanté, positive for covid-19, nor Kingsley Coman, operated on the heart a few days ago and short of competition.

What follows after this advertisement

Who will the coach call then? Concerning the guards, an unknown arises around the situation of Steve Mandanda. Now number 2 at OM behind Pau Lopez, the goalkeeper has not played since August 28, he who also went number 3 in the hierarchy with the Blues after Lloris and Maignan, who will be present. Will Deschamps summon the 36-year-old or will he call on Alphonse Areola, also replacing West Ham but author of an excellent game recently against Manchester United in the League Cup?

The two Hernandez brothers summoned together?

On the defenders side, Benjamin Pavard should make his return, who was absent in September. It remains to be seen who of Léo Dubois or Nordi Mukiele will pay the price, or even Jules Koundé. The Sevillian was not convincing at the position of right back. On the left, Lucas Hernandez is expected in the squad, after he was also injured last month, leaving his place to regular Lucas Digne and his brother Theo Hernandez, excellent in his first selection against Finland. The Bayern player could also be summoned to play in the central hinge where Raphaël Varane and Presnel Kimpembe will be called. It remains to be seen what will happen for Dayot Upamecano, Kurt Zouma, both present at the last meeting (the Bavarian had finally withdrawn), or even Clément Lenglet.





In the absence of N’Golo Kanté in the middle, the coach will call on Paul Pogba, and probably Aurélien Tchouméni and Adrien Rabiot, even if the latter enjoys less playing time at Juventus. Behind these three, the list is open because Corentin Tolisso, finally absent last month, has still not played with Bayern. Jordan Veretout should take the opportunity to be called again. A last place could be played between Mattéo Guendouzi, summoned in September because of the packages, Eduardo Camavinga, author of an excellent debut with Real Madrid, and a novice like Christopher Nkunku, very successful with RB Leipzig since the start of the season. . Moussa Sissoko, now at Watford, leaves with a long delay.

Kanté and Coman are already absent

In the offensive lines, not everyone will have their place but the foreseeable absence of Coman opens up some prospects for others. If there is no doubt that Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema will be in the list, Anthony Martial can be a little more worried, he who no longer plays much at Manchester United but he comes out of successful performances with the Blues. Moussa Diaby will probably be in the group, as will Thomas Lemar, who regularly starts with Atlético de Madrid. A last place is to be taken in front. It will perhaps be for Wissam Ben Yedder, regularly called to make the number, since Olivier Giroud was not called in September despite good performances with AC Milan. Only in the meantime, he injured his back, contracted covid-19 and expressed his disappointment at not having been warned by Deschamps of his eviction from the last list. In addition, the latest echoes indicate that the Rossonero is not in the game. Answer at 2 p.m.