Who are the executives of Sheriff Tiraspol, Real Madrid striker?

Adama Traoré (winger, 26, Mali)

Under contract with Metz until last February, the Malian winger had only been content with eight entries, all in Ligue 2, since his arrival in Lorraine in 2018. Landed this season at Sheriff Tiraspol, Traoré has already entered in the history of the Moldovan club by scoring the first goal in its history in the Champions League. And how: a chisel at the penalty spot to open the scoring in the victory against Chakhtior Donetsk (2-0).