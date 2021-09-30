Who are the executives of Sheriff Tiraspol, Real Madrid striker?

Two matches, two wins. The modest club Sheriff Tiraspol could not ask for a better start for their first appearance in the Champions League. After Chakhtior Donetsk (2-0), two weeks ago, the Moldovan champion knocked down Real Madrid (2-1) on Tuesday, a giant thirteen times winner of the competition.
The feat is monumental for the formation of Transnistria, whose low-budget workforce has around twenty nationalities (no Moldovan player has been lined up in the first two European matches of the season) and has many players on loan or who have arrived free. . Focus on four executives from this successful start to the season.
Georgios Athanasiadis (goalkeeper, 28, Greece)
The Greek goalkeeper was in his garden on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Only beaten by a penalty converted by Karim Benzema (64th), Athanasiadis was heroic in his goal, chaining a total of ten spectacular and decisive saves to allow the Sheriff to create the feat against the ogre merengue. A remarkable performance for the goalkeeper who arrived in the Moldovan Championship on loan this summer, for his first experience outside Greece.
So far, he had played four seasons at Panthrakikos FC, three at Asteras Tripolis and made 21 appearances in two seasons with AEK Athens. Very far, therefore, from European summits. Before this season, his continental experience boiled down to a single Europa League meeting: a heavy defeat for AEK against Zorya Louhansk (3-0), during the group stage of last season.
Sébastien Thill (midfielder, 27, Luxembourg)
His splendid half-volley from the outside from the left against Real went around the world. A masterpiece which offered the victory to the champion of Moldova at the last minute of the meeting and signed one of the greatest achievements in the history of C1. An unexpected trajectory for the big brother of Vincent Thill (21, passed through Metz, Pau FC and Orléans), most of whose career took place in his native country.
The Luxembourg international (15 caps) arrived at Sheriff Tiraspol on loan last January from Progrès Niederkorn, a club he joined in 2012 after starting his career at CS Pétang (2009-2012). Since arriving in Moldova, he has played 35 matches for 8 goals and 14 assists.
Jasurbek Iakhchiboyev (striker, 24, Uzbekistan)
Arrived in Moldova less than two months ago, Yakhchiboyev had only five matches in common with his partners before challenging Real Madrid. Whatever. The Uzbek striker found himself at the reception of a millimeter center from the Brazilian side Cristiano to open the scoring with a cross header full of coolness (25th) and launch the Sheriff’s feat. His second goal in his new colors, the first in the European Cup.
Trained at Pakhtakor Tashkent, the striker joined the first team of the most successful club in Uzbekistan from 2016, before stringing together loans at a local club and then in Belarus. Free from any contract at the start of 2021, he was recruited by Legia Warsaw but played only eleven minutes of play with the Polish club before being loaned to Sheriff Tiraspol in August.
Adama Traoré (winger, 26, Mali)
Under contract with Metz until last February, the Malian winger had only been content with eight entries, all in Ligue 2, since his arrival in Lorraine in 2018. Landed this season at Sheriff Tiraspol, Traoré has already entered in the history of the Moldovan club by scoring the first goal in its history in the Champions League. And how: a chisel at the penalty spot to open the scoring in the victory against Chakhtior Donetsk (2-0).
Less prominent against Real Madrid, the 26-year-old is an essential part of Yuriy Vernydub’s eleven. A nice revenge for the former Metz who chained the failed loans in Orleans (L2) in 2018-2019 and in Al-Adalah (Saudi Arabia) in January 2020. He scored 16 goals in 34 matches in Tiraspol.