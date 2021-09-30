Why the executive fears a return of the yellow vests

Faced with an unprecedented rise in energy and gas prices, the government is afraid of a resurgence of social rebellion, just 7 months before the presidential election.

12% increase for electricity prices at the start of next year, 57% increase for gas since last January, prices at the pump which are back to their pre-Covid level …

While the increase in fuel prices had triggered the movement of yellow vests, the executive is doing everything to prevent such a scenario from happening again.

A news to reassure

Starting with Jean Castex who invited himself this Thursday evening at 8 p.m. on TF1 to present new measures to allow the French to cope with increasingly heavy energy bills.

With a clear objective: not to waste time to avoid a social explosion a few months before the presidential election.

“The situation is very tense, we are watching it with a lot of attention,” confirms Jean-Charles Colas-Roy, deputy and transition referent for the Republic on the move to BFMTV.com.

Few possible means to act

The measures announced by the Prime Minister should concern both households and businesses. According to information from Parisian, the path chosen by the executive would be the freezing of increases on regulated tariffs until the end of the year with a gradual catching-up during the year 2022.





“It’s good, we show that we are on the ground, that we are taking action and that we are aware that all this weighs heavily on the pocketbook of the French. But unfortunately, we do not have so many levers at our disposal “, worries a parliamentarian from the majority.

The rise in gas prices is indeed global, the improvement in the health crisis pushing for a resurgence of global electricity consumption and Norway, like Russia, the main European suppliers, unable to increase their deliveries.

Fear of a blackout that would ignite the situation

This interview will also be an opportunity for the tenant of Matignon to recall the Energy Check scheme, launched on September 15, which will offer an amount of 100 euros to 6 million households who heat themselves with gas.

“100 euros is good. But it barely corresponds to 30% of a heating bill for a household after the price increases”, estimates for his part Senator LR Laurent Duplomb, specialist in energy, from BFMTV.com.

“If we have a harsh winter, with one or two days of energy blackout and in addition, you pay more and more your bills, I do not see how nothing could happen”, continues this close to Laurent Wauquiez, who was among the first, during Questions to the government, to warn the executive about a risk of social explosion a few weeks before the start of the yellow vests.

“A drop in gas prices is expected in the coming months,” reassures MP Jean-Charles Colas-Roy, however. Experts believe that prices should fall next summer before a return to normal in 2023.