With the Airbus A220, less polluting and more profitable, Air France is launching the modernization of its fleet

After the aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing, it is now the turn of the airlines to act on the resumption of activity. Air France has signaled its great return to business with the entry into its fleet, Wednesday, September 29, of the first copy of the one it already calls its “New flagship”, the medium-haul Airbus A220. This new aircraft is in fact the former CSeries of the Quebec aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, whose program was bought by Airbus and renamed A220 to constitute the entry-level of the European manufacturer.

For once, Air France has not skimped. The company has ordered 120, sixty of which are firm, the other half optional. “This is the largest order in Air France’s history”, recalled Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, before unveiling the first aircraft dressed in the company’s colors. A contract, concluded before the Covid-19 pandemic, valued at 5 billion euros.





This A220 will by itself replace the old-generation single-aisle aircraft, A318, A319 and even some A320s. “It will allow us to start the renewal and rationalization of our fleet”, indicates the leader of the group. An imperative for the company, because the average age of the aircraft in the fleet is 16 years; very far from the standards of low-cost carriers, such as Ryanair or Wizz Air, the most profitable, which only keep their planes for about five years in order to avoid costly maintenance operations.

Lots of assets

The new aircraft has many assets to participate in the post-crisis recovery of the company. It consumes 20% less fuel than its predecessors, and thus emits 20% of CO 2 in less. An element that counted a lot in the choice of Air France.

The State, which supported the company with billions of euros (and amounting to 30% of its capital) during the crisis, had in particular made the condition of its financial assistance the taking into account of the preservation of the environment. . The device is also 30% quieter than its competitors.

With the operation of its A220, Air France management intends to lower its unit cost, the number one index of a company’s good health, by 10%. Above all, with its 148 seats, it is much easier to fill and therefore to make profitable than the Airbus of the A320 family, capable of carrying 178 passengers.

The entry into force of the new arrival will force the company to form pilot battalions. No less than 700, including a third of women, just for the first sixty copies that will be delivered. Installed on Air France’s short and medium-haul network, the A220 will initially serve Berlin, Madrid, Venice and even Milan.

