worried about Mbappé, Real Madrid is already anticipating a huge snub!

A few days ago, the Madrid press was rubbing their hands. Mbappé’s rant against Neymar and the start of a fracture announced in the locker room with the South Americans drew a royal road to welcome the PSG striker. But since then, the capital club have beaten Manchester City and Mbappé has discovered hooks with Messi on the pitch before showing all smiles with the Pulga and Neymar in the locker room, for a shot that has been around the world .

Enough to make the Madrid press less serene. The daily AS, yesterday, summarized the position of Real Madrid which still fears “a shock while Paris Saint-Germain continues to pressure its star to renew and they will do so until the end”. Failure to bring in Kylian Mbappé would be a real snub for Real Madrid, which is nevertheless forced to anticipate.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid are among the contenders who closely observe the performance of Victor Osimhen. The former LOSC striker has shone with Napoli since the start of the season with six goals and an assist, and therefore attracts attention. In addition to Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea or PSG would also be on the spot. Another issue that promises to be thorny for Florentino Pérez …



