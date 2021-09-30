Xbox Game Pass: Scarlet Nexus arrives today for everyone! | Xbox one

The Xbox Game Pass still has surprises in store for us. While the Tokyo Game Show is currently taking place in Japan, Xbox took advantage of a conference to announce that Scarlet Nexus is coming to Game Pass today!

Scarlet Nexus is finally coming to Game Pass

Barely three months ago, a rumor from journalist Jeff Grubb already mentioned the arrival of Scarlet Nexus in Xbox Game Pass. There is rarely smoke without fire, but at the time, Bandai Namco had refuted this information. On June 8, 2021, the company issued a statement saying it did not plan to “Put Scarlet Nexus in Xbox Game Pass for now”. Three months later, it is however the case.





Since the announcement was made by Xbox Japan and Microsoft had clarified that the announcements made during TGS would be local, one wondered if Scarlet Nexus would arrive in Xbox Game Pass today for everyone or just in that territory. The inferences were quickly confirmed to us, it is indeed a worldwide availability!

Two other games have also been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass today, they are AI: The Somnium Files, a game combining JRPG and investigation, and Mighty Goose.