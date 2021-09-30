Xbox Game Pass: the number of subscribers revealed in error by Take-Two (GTA)

The Xbox Game Pass has become a formidable weapon for Microsoft, it is obvious. Its on-demand games service seems to be experiencing a growing boom, according to the boss of Take-Two …

To say that Microsoft is investing a lot in its Xbox Game Pass is an understatement: the famous catalog undoubtedly represents the whole future of video games by Microsoft, which does not hesitate to drop millions to strengthen its offer and offer games from the day of their release. A strategy that should pay off in the long term: today, a new indication of its success comes from the thinking head of Take-Two.

30 million subscribers for Xbox Game Pass

Take-Two is one of the most powerful firms in the Tenth Art industry: owning Rockstar (Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption II) or 2K Games (Borderlands, Mafia, NBA 2K), the company is a real titan. A giant led by its CEO Strauss Zelnick who, it seems, leaked valuable information ahead of time regarding the Xbox Game Pass. Thus, during a round table at Wrap’s The Grill 2021 which was also attended by Phil Spencer, boss of Xbox, he indicated that the Xbox Game pass had just exceeded … thirty million subscribers.





“In fact, we had our biggest year in business last year as our subscriptions grew”, says Spencer, preceding Zelnick’s famous answer: “I believe the last time we checked there were 30 million subscribers, Phil, right? Something like that ?” Obviously confidential information that Spencer tried to cover up: “The last public figure we announced was 18 million…” “The point is that it is a large number”, retorted the boss of Take-Two, probably trying to save the furniture.

30 million subscribers, that promises a bright future, especially since the score should logically swell over the years. Yesterday, we learned that the price of Xbox Game Pass was going to drop in several regions of the world, Microsoft wishing to adapt its offer to as many people as possible …