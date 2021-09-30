Xbox: the Halo TV series and the Gears of War movie mentioned by Phil Spencer

Microsoft does not often adapt its franchises to the cinema, it is a fact: Phil Spencer, boss of Xbox, has just come back to this policy while speaking briefly about certain current subjects.

Unlike Sony, which has had and still has big plans for the Seventh Art with the adaptations of many franchises like The Last of Us, Uncharted or Twisted Metal, Microsoft is proving to be more timid in the field: if the Halo franchise has already known many projects such as Halo Legends, Halo The Fall of Reach or Halo Forward Unto Dawn, the Redmond firm is not as established as its big competitor in the middle. And for a very specific reason, as Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, explains.

Are films less profitable than video games?

Phil Spencer gave his take on things. For him, the cinema problem is above all economic (what else for a business, after all?).

The great strength of video games is that they are interactive. It is the players who shape their own gaming experience through their choices. Entertainment like movies and television is passive recreation and does not offer this kind of option. The income potential generated is therefore lower.

However, there are some exceptions and some very specific conditions. Indeed, we are aware that a huge TV series dedicated to Halo is in production: a project which also requires a lot of attention and budget on the part of Microsoft. A feature film Gears of War is also in the box.

When Microsoft launches productions like the Halo series or the future Gears of War movie, the achievement must be at the top level. Without this strategy, these licenses risk losing interest in the eyes of the public.

An achievement “at the top level” therefore for Halo and Gears of War, assures us the American.





cinema, a marketing opportunity

Strauss Zelnick, at the head of Take-Two and therefore of Rockstar (GTA, Red Dead Redemption) and 2K Games, also knows something about it. If a big budget Borderlands film is due to see the light of day soon, the company has already paid the price for a bad experience in terms of adaptation: we think for example of the film BioShock by Gore Verbinski, dead in the bud despite the first work completed. Zelnick then affirms, still during the round table:

I sincerely believe that major video game licenses have an extremely important commercial impact today. We are really careful when considering the idea of ​​porting one of our flagship licenses to another medium. We see them almost more as additional visibility and marketing opportunities.

However, to say that the potential of certain video game franchises is cinematic is a no-brainer, especially among certain publishers like Rockstar or 2K. Fingers crossed already that the Halo series is not a cold shower, especially after all this effort.