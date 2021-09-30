More

    Xiaomi: the secrets of the success of its smartphones in France

    THURSDAY PRO // Guillaume Chaigneau, Deputy CEO of Xiaomi France, looks back on the incredible success of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which managed to take second place in the world market in the second quarter, the first in France.

    Nothing seems to stop Xiaomi in recent months. Having become world number 2 in the smartphone market, the Chinese manufacturer is setting a string of financial records and even boasts of a leading position in Europe and France. Five months ago, the president of Xiaomi France, Yan Liu, told us that this was his goal. Mission accomplished, then.

    For Digital, Guillaume Chaigneau, Deputy Director General of Xiaomi France, returns as part of our weekly interview Thursday Pro on the very good current cycle of the Chinese giant. In his view, four factors can partly explain the situation: the presence in the rear of a group ensuring industrial and marketing power, the quality of the products, the brand which has been able to remain accessible, but also the particularity of the company. French market. “What is possible in France is not necessarily possible elsewhere: 50% of the products sold there cost less than € 250“, he specifies. A strong point for the champion of the quality / price ratio. So, of course, it is not easy for him to recognize that this situation is also the consequence of the disappearance of the radars of Huawei, blacklisted by the United States. For him, this forward march was inexorable and, sooner or later, Xiaomi would have ended up overtaking Huawei as it did with Samsung and Apple. Difficult to rewrite history … However, the deputy general manager admits at least an “accelerator effect”.

    Guillaume Chaigneau, Deputy Managing Director of Xiaomi France on the Jeudi Pro set.

    Guillaume Chaigneau, Deputy Managing Director of Xiaomi France on the Jeudi Pro set.

    TVs at the center of diversification

    Xiaomi obviously still has work to do, in particular to make its ranges more understandable by consumers. Guillaume Chaigneau looks back on the “Abundance strategy” which tends to flood the market with references with the risk of losing customers in the many variations of a smartphone. As proof, the Xiaomi 11 which exists in an infinite number of versions – we counted 11! The aim, however, is to rationalize the ranges and reduce the supply in the medium term. But as he recalls, “In the context of current tensions [liées au manque de chipsets, notamment, NDLR], having a lot of products is a strength. We dilute the risk of breakage on several mobiles ”. Those most embarrassed by the current context according to the deputy CEO of Xiaomi would be more distributors than consumers.

    The move upmarket is an aspect on which the manufacturer is working, but it still sees itself constrained, Xiaomi feeling obliged to set ceiling prices for its products. “At this stage of the brand’s development and its presence in France, we are in the very high range with a Mi 11T Pro at € 699. The construction of our premium offer will go hand in hand with the progress of our brand and notoriety indicators ”, he warns. Yan Liu told us to give himself a year to get there.

    So, of course, Xiaomi is trying to ride the wave of success to accelerate its diversification. There are scooters, tablets like the latest one, Pad 5, which is targeting the iPads. But now there are also televisions, a market at the heart of Chinese strategy. “It’s a market that we want to dust off. We are going to go there with measured ambitions. We started to sell a few thousand pieces ”, specifies Guillaume Chaigneau. In 2022, Xiaomi therefore intends to expand its range, but there is still a long way to go, especially if it intends to equal the best. One thing is certain, Xiaomi firmly believes in the role of the television in the home. Yan Liu recently told us that he saw it as the Internet access point.

    If the sky above Xiaomi’s head displays a cheeky azure blue, some clouds may well appear. There are obviously the pursuers, the Oppo, Vivo and other Realme who continue to gain market share outside of their first dominion, China. And the experience of Huawei, which seemed programmed to become world number one, should not be dismissed out of hand. Especially since the first big cloud could well come from China, and Beijing in particular. Since the Jack Ma affair, the authorities have tightened the screws to bring Chinese tech companies back within the framework defined by the Communist Party. But when we bring up the subject, Guillaume Chaigneau prefers to kick in touch.


