Yoka stripped of his Olympic title?

An investigation by Canadian Richard McLaren into corruption in the world of Olympic boxing could have serious consequences for Tony Yoka, Olympic champion in Rio.

Tony Yoka is risking a lot. According to the English press, the Frenchman could indeed lose his Olympic title won at the Rio Games in 2016. Consequence of the investigation conducted by the professor of Canadian law Richard McLaren on the excesses of Olympic boxing. After denouncing institutional doping in Russia or pointing the finger at embezzlement within the international weightlifting federation, with the result of heavy penalties, the 76-year-old lawyer looked at amateur boxing.





And while the first conclusions of his investigation into possible facts of corruption within the international boxing federation must be communicated this Thursday, the Guardian reveals that seven to ten fights are in the sights of investigators. And according to the Daily Mail, Tony Yoka’s Olympic final, won against the Englishman Joe Joyce would be concerned, the English daily explaining that the result of the fight could even be reversed, which would therefore be worth the Frenchman to lose his Olympic title.

The defeat of Joe Joyce had caused a real scandal in England and five years later, this controversy could therefore have an unexpected outcome, to say the least. According to the two English dailies, the investigation would show that France, like Uzbekistan, would have been particularly favored. So much so that it was the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) itself that requested the help of Richard McLaren. The French Karim Bouzidi, former sports director of AIBA, is particularly singled out. He was also sacked during the Rio Games while the 36 judges and referees who officiated during the Olympics were blacklisted a few months later.