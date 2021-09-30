YouTube to remove content claiming vaccines are “dangerous to health” – RT en français

YouTube announced on September 29 the strengthening of its policy to fight against hostile content and vaccination against Covid-19. The platform has thus removed several channels of American personalities very active on the subject.

YouTube is stepping up its fight against content hostile to Covid-19 vaccines. “Content which falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, which asserts that vaccines do not reduce disease transmission or contracting diseases or which contains incorrect information about the substances contained” in vaccines will be deleted, ”the platform said in a statement on September 29.

“This includes content that falsely claims that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track who receives them,” the company, a Google subsidiary, continues. .

Videos deemed by the platform to be misleading or false about vaccinations against measles or hepatitis B may also be removed from the site.

On the other hand, “content on vaccination policies, new vaccine trials and historical successes or failures of vaccines” remain authorized, as do personal testimonials on vaccination as long as they comply with the platform’s regulations.





In fact, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the platform would remove the channels of several activists opposed to the vaccination against Covid-19, in particular that of the osteopath and entrepreneur Joseph Mercola, presented, end July, by the New York Times, as “the most influential broadcaster of coronavirus fake news online.”

On September 29, a search carried out by AFP on YouTube no longer showed Joseph Mercola’s channel or any content posted directly by someone who presented himself as a promoter of alternative medicine. According to the specialized site Social Blade, the Mercola channel had, before its deletion, more than 400,000 subscribers and its videos had been viewed more than 100 million times.

Robert Kennedy Jr’s channel deleted

Joseph Mercola described the decision as “censorship” on Twitter and included it as part of an “attack on our freedoms and civil rights”.

YouTube has also confirmed its intention to remove from the platform the channels of Erin Elizabeth, another activist opposed to vaccination, as well as that of Robert Kennedy Jr, son of the former presidential candidate assassinated in 1968. organization Children’s Health Defense, whose channel has been deleted, Robert Kennedy Jr has made a film to encourage African Americans to be wary of vaccines.

YouTube is already applying measures to combat this type of publication hostile to Covid-19 vaccines, claiming to have deleted over 130,000 videos in the past year that would violate its regulations in this area.