YouTube will remove any video implicating recognized vaccines

False stories about Covid-19 and anti-tax myths abound in the daily lives of citizens. On social networks, publishing fake news is affordable for everyone. Despite moderation efforts, YouTube algorithms, like those of Facebook or Twitter, continue to push toxic content. Conspiracy theories published by antivax and anti-health pass chains, which claim for example that 5G microchips are implanted in patients during each vaccination.

Since October 2020, the video platform owned by Google claims to have deleted more than 130,000 videos, for “Violation of YouTube COVID-19 vaccine regulations”. A year ago, while vaccines against Covid-19 were expected as a major key to overcoming the pandemic, YouTube had indeed decided to ban videos containing information contrary to the consensus of health authorities or of World Health Organization (WHO). The platform had removed several influential anti-tax channels, such as those of the French Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur, Christian Tal Schaller, Silvano Trotta or Salim Laïbi.

But following the disinformation that still circulates on vaccines, Youtube has decided to strengthen its system against fake news, as of Wednesday, September 29. By specifying the criteria that constitute a violation of its use policy. YouTube will now focus on removing any content claiming that approved vaccines are dangerous or cause significant harm to those vaccinated, based on consensus from scientific authorities. “Specifically, content that falsely claims that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, that claims vaccines do not reduce disease transmission or contracting diseases, or that contains misinformation on substances contained in vaccines will be deleted”Explains the video platform in a blog post.

Many loopholes in moderation

These new rules address content that falsely claims that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track who receives them.. “Our policies not only cover specific routine vaccinations like measles or hepatitis B, but also apply to general vaccine statements ”, YouTube specifies.

In 2020, Youtube blocked or removed more than 99 million advertisements relating to Covid-19.



The day before, the platform had decided to suspend the German accounts of the public television channel RT, for having violated the internal rules of the community by broadcasting “fake news” on the Covid-19. In retaliation, Russian telecoms gendarme Roskomnadzor is now threatening to block access to YouTube in Russia.

Attempts to moderate content on social networks still have many flaws. In France, anti-health pass demonstrations reflect in the street what has been observed in part for months on social networks where anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-containment accounts proliferate to millions of subscribers. A protean galaxy with powerful relays and influencers.

In addition to the actual content of the videos, upstream ads can also be a problem. In 2020, Youtube blocked or removed more than 99 million advertisements relating to Covid-19, which made, for example, misleading claims about the remedies. In recent weeks, many French Internet users have been able to view a two-minute anti-5G advertisement, shared by “ BioSanté editions “. The advertising spot invited the Internet user to be redirected to a natural medicine site relaying antivax articles. On YouTube, it is indeed rather easy to broadcast an advertisement of a few minutes like that of BioSanté éditions. By informing the target audience, we can submit a spot to the platform’s advertising management. For 100 euros per day, it is for example possible to target up to 200,000 weekly broadcasts. “This advertisement on BioSanté éditions has since been withdrawn”, explains Youtube.