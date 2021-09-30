Youtubers Life 2: The simulation of the stars of Youtube offers a new trailer!

Raiser Games and UPLAY Online are accelerating the movement. After announcing the presence of PewDiePie, InoxTag, Rubius, Crainer, LaurenzSide and other content creators in Youtubers Life 2, the developers release a new trailer!

Available from October 19, Youtubers Life 2 will invite players to explore the surprising city of NewTube City. As they walk the streets of the city, budding videographers will be able to talk to locals and discover new fashion trends. By staying as close as possible to current events, it will thus be possible to attract Internet users and get ahead of the competition.

To move more freely in NewTube City, those interested will be able to use a small customizable drone. The latter, in addition to being very mobile, will allow them to record videos and then reuse them in their content to be broadcast on the web.

Released in 2016, the first episode of Youtubers Life won over a large community. Since that year, the creation of video content has evolved considerably and it is in this logic of adaptation that Raiser Games has chosen to modernize its formula. In this second episode, players will be even more free than before to make their videos.





Youtubers Life 2 will be available on October 19 for € 29.99 on PC and € 39.99 on consoles.

Pre-order Youtubers Life 2 on Steam

Youtubers Life 2 is published by Raiser Games, a subsidiary of Webedia.