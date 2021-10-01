100,000 seats sold in two hours for “Nevermore 2023”

Photo credits: Bestimage

Today is a big day for Mylne Farmer fans. Finally, two years after residing in Paris La Dfense Arena for the “Live 2019”, they were able to access (with difficulty, of course, because of the crowds) the pre-sale of concerts for the “Nevermore 2023” tour on the dedicated official website, and thus know the price of the places. It must be said that the wait was enormous since the singer of “L’me dans l’eau” has planned to meet her audience for 12 concerts in 9 cities from June 3, 2023. Rendez-vous Lille , Nantes, Geneva, Lyon, Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Brussels and Nice. So what to expect? For the moment, the mystery remains whole but the spectators who will have obtained their famous sesame should take full view, as usual with Mylne Farmer.

The Dailymotion player is loading …





“It’s very moving”

I am fortunate to have produced all of Mylne’s shows since 1989. None of the shows we’ve put on is a show like any other. It is by definition something that is quite unique, in Europe and in the world. With pharaonic productions each time that require a lot of time, preparation, personnel, involvement and it is exciting this lunchtime producer Thierry Suc told the airwaves of France Blue. And the success is once again at the rendezvous, as the most ardent fans of the singer stormed the presale this morning. We’re over 100,000 tickets the hour I’m talking to you. It’s very moving, it’s something every time that is never a triviality revealed Thierry Suc, delighted with the warm welcome given to the “Nevermore 2023” tour.

And that the admirers of the singer be reassured, the preparation (for the show) has already started : To put shows on sale in stadiums, you already have to know the amplitude and scope that the stage will have, so necessarily, you have to have worked a little bit. Otherwise we do not know what the viewing angles are, which could be bad places or good places. . As for the name of the tour, “Nevermore 2023”, which could symbolize Mylne Farmer’s farewell to the stage, Thierry Suc kicked in: Never again … So what? No, I do not understand . Before letting go that it is posie . Indeed, “Nevermore” is a nod to the poem “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe.