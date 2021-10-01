19-year-old TikTok star Gabriel Salazar dies in police chase

The young boy died in a car accident, after refusing to stop for a police check.

Gabriel Salazar, known for his videos on TikTok, died Sunday in a car accident after a chase with the police. The young Texan was 19 years old. It was carrying three passengers aged 23 to 41, according to the magazine People. All died at the scene.

The teenager, whose account (@gabenotbabe) has more than two million subscribers this Friday, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the San Antonio area. According to the San Antonio Express News, a Crystal City police officer tried to check the vehicle, which did not stop, at around 1:20 a.m. He then set off in pursuit. The driver finally lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree: the car rolled over several times before catching fire.

Still according to the San Antonio Express News, the three passengers were undocumented Mexican citizens. The police do not know if this is why the driver did not stop.





Social media star

Gabriel Salazar has acquired a certain notoriety on TikTok by posting mainly videos in which he plays back rap songs. Since the news of his death, condolence comments have been pouring in to his TikTok and Instagram pages.

A jackpot put online

A kitty has been put online to support his family: “There will be lost work days and funeral expenses that will be too costly for the family,” read the presentation text.

“Gabriel loved his family and always joked with his sister and little brother. He was always there, with a big smile and ready for hugs, and his family will never forget those beautiful moments,” adds the author. Over $ 38,000 has been raised so far. Friends pay tribute to him on Instagram, including a man named Ricky Flores, who has posted many photos of the young man.