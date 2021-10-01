19-year-old tiktoker died in terrible car crash

Gabriel Salazar, a popular influencer on TikTok, died at the age of 19 in a car accident.
This is tragic news that mourns the world of influencers. Known as “gabenotbabe” on the social network, the star of TikTok Gabriel Salazar died at the age of 19. According to the authorities who communicated with People, the young man died in a car accident on Sunday September 26 after a police chase near San Antonio, Texas. While driving at high speed on the highway, the young man lost control of his vehicle which left the road before hitting trees below and igniting. The three passengers who accompanied him also lost their lives in this terrible accident. Since the news spread, mass tributes, including other social media stars like young Desiree Montoya and young Faze Rug, have been added to the star’s various Instagram and TikTok posts.
“I will never forget you”
Danna, the younger man’s older sister, said the funeral was held this Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas. On a post offering a carousel of photos of Gabriel as a child, she writes poignant words in Spanish about her account: “I love you so much Gabriel. You were so perfect. I will never forget you. Watch us from heaven my beautiful brother. Forever in my heart. September 26, 2021”. Fan accounts were also quickly created in his memory, as Gabriel Salazar was appreciated on the web.
Varied videos and in large numbers
Gabriel Salazar had started his TikTok adventure when he created his account in 2019. Over the months, he had gradually grown his audience, offering content that appealed to his young audience. In fact, he had more than two million subscribers on his account, on which he posted short videos, sometimes humorous with sketches relating to romantic relationships, sometimes playback on popular music or dance, very widespread on the ‘application.