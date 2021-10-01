19-year-old tiktoker Gabriel Salazar dies in police chase

After refusing to stop for a police check, which turned into a chase, Tiktokeur star Gabriel Salazar tragically died at the age of just 19.

The young Texan, known for his videos on TikTok, died on Sunday while carrying three passengers, Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, according to the People magazine which reports the words of the authorities. All died at the scene of the accident.

Gabriel Salazar, whose @gabenotbabe account has more than two million subscribers this Friday, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the San Antonio region of the United States.

The passengers were undocumented Mexican citizens

At around 1:20 a.m., when a Crystal City police officer wanted to check the vehicle, the Tiktokeur reportedly did not stop. The agent would then have launched in pursuit. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The car would then have rolled over several times before catching fire.

The San Antonio Express News claims the three passengers were undocumented Mexican citizens. For the moment, the police do not know if it is for this reason that the driver did not want to stop.





Condolence comments have been flowing to his TikTok and Instagram pages since the news of his death, as influencer Ricky Flores paid tribute to him on his Instagram page by posting photos of him. “My second family. May you rest in peace, ”he wrote.

On his social networks, Gabriel Salazar posted videos in which he played back rap songs.

A jackpot put online

A Gofundme fund has been put online to support his family. “Gabriel loved his family and always heckled with his sister and younger brother. He was always there, with a big smile and big hugs, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor. and sarcasm. I can’t believe I’m sitting here writing this, ”the pot maker said in shock.

This Friday, more than 38,000 dollars (32,800 euros) have been collected so far.