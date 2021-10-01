5 secrets you didn’t know about the Netflix series

Series Squid Game, a big hit on the international Netflix platform, has given rise to many memes on the internet. Today, we wanted to come back to the biggest secrets of the series, those that many still do not know. If you enjoyed the show and want to know more about it, then you’ve come to the right place. Here indeed 6 secrets you probably didn’t know about the show Squid Game.

Warning: This article contains spoils for the entire Squid Game series. Don’t read on if you don’t want to read it.

1) the walls represented the trials

The room where the 456 players sleep and reside for the games is filled with metal bunk beds, and behind those beds was the answer to all their anxieties. The list of all games were indeed represented on the dormitory walls. We discovered them as the Losers’ beds were pulled.

2) a theory makes the buzz on the networks concerning the recruitment of the players

In the first episode of the series, a man in a suit approaches Gi-Hun at the station. The man gives the main protagonist the choice between a box (a “ddakji” more exactly) red and a blue card. Gi-Hun chooses blue, and then loses the game. There is currently a very popular theory on the internet that if Gi-Hun had chosen the red card, the latter could have been a goalkeeper instead of players (which would a link with the color of the cardboard chosen at the start). Many Internet users are skeptical of this theory: how to explain the ranks of the guards? Season 2 should tell us more about it.

3) everything showed that Il-nam was hiding behind the game

Il-Nam is wearing a jumpsuit with the number 001, which indicates that he is the very first to enter the game, and to have been recruited. This is understandable given that he is actually the master of the game, and that he himself chose to integrate his own game, knowing that he was condemned by a tumor. Moreover, when a fight breaks out in the dormitory, the very instant Il-Nam shouts for the guards to intervene, the latter do so after having received the order from their superior. It was a signal from Il-Nam, the one indicating that a sufficient number of players had been killed. Another clue? The name “Il-Nam” translates to “First man”, which refers to “very first player” (001), the person who created the game. To top it off, the Squid Game organization has perfectly reconstituted its neighborhood, in the ball game where the latter has “lost”.

4) a giant metaphor with a moral in the key





We got it, series Squid Game shows us the strength of our attraction to money: playing partners have become adversaries who have no limits and kill each other. This is obviously of a metaphor revealing the cruelty of the adult world. But more than that, the wealthy become the entertainment of the rich and powerful. However, the organizers of the Squid Game claim to be fair to the players. But one scene precisely reveals their true nature. When crossing the glass bridge, in fact, the game manager finds that a player who has worked in the glass industry is able to make the game much less interesting for VIPs (since all the “chance” part is removed).

So it drops the brightness of the room in order to restore the original rules, based on luck. This detail is crucial since it underlines the fact that only the organizers set the rules, and that a malicious spirit cannot escape the established straitjacket. This is formal proof of the fact that players are only pawns, not human beings who have a chance to get off on the right foot. This detail shows that the powerful class is using the privileges that are in their hands. But how far does it go? Think about the fact that Il-Nam knew full well that Gi-Hun had not touched the money received., out of guilt. And let’s also think about the fact that all players are monitored to know if they wish to return to the game, or not. All participating players, and even the winner, continue to be under the thumb of the powerful, even if the latter manage to reach the rank of “wealthy person”. The moral of this story is very dark: getting out of one’s condition and one’s birth rank is impossible, and this, even if we manage to emerge victorious from the trials that life sends us.

5) players’ outfits are inspired by the childhood of the series creator

Most of the games the characters take part in are real schoolyard games in South Korea, which makes the killing scenes even more terrible. We discover for example the Ddakji, a traditional game where each competitor must try to turn the other’s ddakji (square cardboard) over using only his own. Or the Bbopgi, a game popular in the 1960s and 1970s with Korean schoolchildren: a figure is drawn on a melted sugar cake. The goal is to remove the figure in the center of the cake without breaking it.

But these games are not the only references to Korea’s past, since the costumes of the series are also: the green tracksuits that the players wear are indeed a reminder of the compulsory sportswear in Korean schools in the 1970s and 1980s.

So, were you aware of all the points mentioned in this article ? Do not hesitate to make us feedback in our comments area ! And if you haven’t already, you can always take our previous personality test to find out if you would have been until the end of the trials of Squid Game, or not.