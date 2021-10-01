5G and 5 years warranty… The Fairphone 4 is now available

2

The Fairphone 4 is finally available for pre-order and promises a nice evolution compared to the previous model. In addition to a revised technical sheet, it is the first in the range to be compatible with 5G.

The Fairphone adventure continues. The Dutch company has just announced the release of the Fairphone 4. A model looking to the future without forgetting the fundamentals of the brand. It highlights the modularity of the components and a greener vision of the market. It is for this reason that his smartphone is delivered in eco-responsible packaging, which only contains the smartphone and the user guide. The USB cable, the 30 W fast charging unit or the USB-C to 3.5 mm mini-jack adapter are therefore not included in the delivery.

As with previous Fairphones, it will be possible to easily change, or even improve, a good part of the components of the smartphone with a simple screwdriver. This concerns in particular the battery, the screen, the speaker or the photo modules. The Fairphone 4 also has an IP54 certification (against small water splashes) and meets the MIL-STD-810G standard (shockproof and resistant to sand and dust).

A mid-range technical sheet

The device is equipped with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel in Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5: 9 ratio. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 750G engraved in 8 nanometers coupled with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage (expandable via microSD) depending on the version. The American founder was already equipping the Fairphone 3 with a Snapdragon 632, and has therefore renewed its partnership with the firm. The Fairphone 4 seems relatively ready for the future, since in addition to its 5G compatibility, it also has an NFC chip. Fairphone promises that it will benefit from two major updates for Android, software support until the end of 2025 and a five-year warranty.