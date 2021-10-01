+ 60% compared to 2019: The intriguing excess mortality among young people in the 3rd quarter of 2021

These are figures that risk giving ground to grind those who accuse the anti-covid vaccine of being experimental or even of killing. In fact, local statistics from INSEE on death rates among young people (0 24 years old) show a 60% increase in mortality between the 3rd quarter of 2019 and the 3rd quarter of 2021. A figure that particularly questions then that the anti-covid-19 vaccination for 12-18 year olds started last June. Chance of the calendar? For the ARS and INSEE, it is specified that this type of data must be handled with care and that “given the available data, no significant change can be seen in 2021 with regard to the mortality of children under 25. ans “(Illustrative photo rb / www.ipreunion.com)

– The staggering number of deaths among those under 25 –

It is Doctor Philippe de Chazournes, an active activist within the ColCov Med974 collective, and whose positions against vaccination are known, who raises the book. The latter is based on local statistics available on the INSEE website in various themes, in particular concerning La Runion mortality with comparisons between the quarters of this year and those of 2019.

These figures, taken apart by the doctor from Runionnais and which we were able to consult, first of all indicate that there is an obvious excess mortality among people over 65 years of age.

Thus, in the 3rd quarter of 2021 (until 6 September precisely), mortality is higher by 25.5% among 65-74 year-olds compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019 (+ 10% nationally), it is higher by 31 , 2% among 75 – 84 year olds (+ 6.4% nationally) and over 22.5% among those over 85 (+ 3% nationally).

So far, nothing surprising, these data confirm the information published by INSEE last August which already highlighted this trend, evoking 26% more deaths at the start of 2021 compared to 2019 among people over 65 years of age.

But the INSEE study published in August made no mention of a particular excess mortality among 0-24 year olds. However, reading the comparative table for the 3rd quarter of 2021, it appears that mortality is up 60% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019 (+ 0.9% nationally). In the 2nd quarter already, the excess mortality trend among this public was already present (+ 20% compared to the second quarter of 2019) while the first quarter of 2021 was marked by a drop in mortality in this age group ( -17%).

– Anti-covid vaccination effect? Not really –





Without saying it openly, opponents of vaccination see in any case an additional argument of a possible correlation between vaccination of young people since June 15 and increased mortality. But when we compare this change with the national average which remains stable in the 3rd quarter (+ 0.9%) after the 2nd quarter of decline (-13.3% in the 1st quarter and -6.1%) in the second quarter , this correlation hardly holds up since, logically, we would find the same curve at the national level.

Asked about this subject, the ARS calls for studying these figures with “caution”. She explains in fact that, for this age group, the death rate is relatively low. The ARS thus recalls that in 2015 there were 180 people under the age of 25 died. This figure was 175 in 2016. Over one quarter, this represents an average of 44 deaths. Also, an increase of 60% which can seem dizzying actually represents 13 additional deaths. As for the causes, “to date, the explanations on the medical causes of the deaths of 2019 2021 are not known,” specifies the ARS.

– “There is no significant change in 2021” –

On the side of INSEE, the same caution is called for in interpreting these figures. The Institute firstly confirms that a real excess mortality is observed in our department between January and August 2021 and the same period in 2019, “in a health context where the Covid-19 pandemic and dengue epidemic are combined”. INSEE specifies that “the 75 years and over explain 80% of the 540 additional deaths” recorded during this period.

Regarding young people, from January to August 2021, 113 young people under 25 died in La Runion. “This represents 8 more deaths than in 2019”, specifies INSEE, which effectively recognizes that there were 13 more deaths of young people between May and August 2021 compared to the same period in 2021.

“From May to August 2021, 56 young people under 25 died in La Runion: this is 13 more than in 2019 over the same period (which is a low point since 2016 in terms of mortality in May August), but 1 less than in 2020 and only 2 more than the average over the period from 2016 to 2021 “, further specifies INSEE, which leads to this conclusion:” in the state of available data, no significant change has taken place. posted in 2021 with regard to the mortality rate of under 25s “

