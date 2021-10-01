60% off the Logitech Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard on sale! The latter went from nearly 200 € to less than 80 €! A great deal for this wired keyboard that has everything you need for gaming!

We find at Amazon this gaming keyboard from Logitech which took a nice reduction and which went from nearly 200 € to less than 80 €! If you want to invest in a cutting-edge gaming keyboard, now is the time!

Having a good gaming keyboard can make all the difference during a game! Indeed, between responsiveness, keyboard shortcuts to manage, the presence or absence of mechanical switches, etc. there can be a big difference.

However, with the G910 keyboard from Logitech, there is a way to bridge this difference. Indeed, between its programmable macro keys, its Romer-G switches that can be compared to tactile switches, we are clearly in front of a keyboard that seeks responsiveness. Fast and efficient, they make all the difference against membrane keyboards.

In addition to that, we can count on its programmable keys which are 9 in number! Indeed, via the G-Hub software, it will be possible to integrate the macro of your choice and thus configure this keyboard according to the games you play.

Offered as a base at nearly € 200, the Logitech G910 has seen its price plummet to below the 80 mark! This is THE time to invest in it!

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard: our review

This Logitech gaming keyboard is a peripheral designed for gamers of all stripes. Indeed, its nervous reactivity thanks to the Romer-G keys, its macros present to make your task easier and the multimedia keys intended to give you easy access to certain features are the hallmarks of products made for gamers.

In short, we are in front of a keyboard that will be perfect for use in MMORPG, FPS, Dota-Like or even management games!

Another feature that will be appreciated: the presence of the ARX Control application. The latter, with the adjustable dock, makes it possible to follow in real time the information of the course of the game, with in particular statistics essential to the understanding of the latter.

And, of course, this keyboard is backlit with RGB colors which are configurable with Logitech’s G-Hub software.

Buy the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard for 79 € at Amazon