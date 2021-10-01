More

    60% off the Logitech Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!

    Technology


    Good plan news 60% off the Logitech Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!

    Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard on sale! The latter went from nearly 200 € to less than 80 €! A great deal for this wired keyboard that has everything you need for gaming!

    We find at Amazon this gaming keyboard from Logitech which took a nice reduction and which went from nearly 200 € to less than 80 €! If you want to invest in a cutting-edge gaming keyboard, now is the time!

    Buy the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard for 79 € at Amazon

    Having a good gaming keyboard can make all the difference during a game! Indeed, between responsiveness, keyboard shortcuts to manage, the presence or absence of mechanical switches, etc. there can be a big difference.

    However, with the G910 keyboard from Logitech, there is a way to bridge this difference. Indeed, between its programmable macro keys, its Romer-G switches that can be compared to tactile switches, we are clearly in front of a keyboard that seeks responsiveness. Fast and efficient, they make all the difference against membrane keyboards.

    In addition to that, we can count on its programmable keys which are 9 in number! Indeed, via the G-Hub software, it will be possible to integrate the macro of your choice and thus configure this keyboard according to the games you play.

    Offered as a base at nearly € 200, the Logitech G910 has seen its price plummet to below the 80 mark! This is THE time to invest in it!

    Buy the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard for 79 € at Amazon


    60% off the Logitech Mechanical Gaming Keyboard!

    Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard: our review

    This Logitech gaming keyboard is a peripheral designed for gamers of all stripes. Indeed, its nervous reactivity thanks to the Romer-G keys, its macros present to make your task easier and the multimedia keys intended to give you easy access to certain features are the hallmarks of products made for gamers.

    In short, we are in front of a keyboard that will be perfect for use in MMORPG, FPS, Dota-Like or even management games!

    Another feature that will be appreciated: the presence of the ARX Control application. The latter, with the adjustable dock, makes it possible to follow in real time the information of the course of the game, with in particular statistics essential to the understanding of the latter.

    And, of course, this keyboard is backlit with RGB colors which are configurable with Logitech’s G-Hub software.

    Buy the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum keyboard for 79 € at Amazon

    The best gaming accessories deals

    This page contains affiliate links to some products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
    Find out more.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman empties his bag and goes crazy
    Next article“Emmanuel Macron often asks me ‘How do you feel the French at the moment?'”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC