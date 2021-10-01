A coronavirus almost identical to SARS-Cov-2 discovered in Laos

Researchers at the Institut Pasteur have isolated bat viruses with extremely high similarities to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is the source of the Covid-19 pandemic. These viruses could constitute the missing link explaining the passage to humans. A discovery which reinforces the hypothesis of a natural origin of SARS-CoV-2 but which also shows that this kind of dangerous virus is much more widespread in nature than one thinks.

In February 2020, Chinese researchers had discovered in bats in Yunnan a strain of coronavirus called RaTG13 and 96.2% identical to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the current pandemic. In November, researchers from the Institut Pasteur in France had isolated three coronaviruses in bats in Laos sharing great similarities with SARS-CoV-2 (see article below). In a new analysis delivered to Nature, this discovery is now confirmed: the three strains, named Banal-52, Banal-103 and Banal-236, share 95% of their genome with SARS-CoV-2, and one of them, Banal- 52, would even be similar at 96.8%, the closest relative of SARS-CoV-2 ever identified. ” This reinforces the hypothesis that Sars-CoV-2 has a natural origin [et n’est pas issu d’un manipulation en laboratoire, ndlr], but also raises fears that there are many coronaviruses in nature that can infect humans », Attests Nature.





Bat viruses able for the first time to bind to a human receptor

So far, none of the viruses found in bats have shown sufficient characteristics to explain their transmission to humans. One of the keys to this infection lies in particular in the sequence encoding the peak protein present on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. This sequence called RBD (receptor binding domain) is essential because it determines the binding affinity of the virus to the ACE2 receptor, present on human cells and which serves as the gateway to the virus.

Read more

Despite its similarities, RaTG13 thus shows a weak affinity with the RBD sequence of SARS-CoV-2, with only 11 amino acids out of 17 identical. The infection capacity of RaTG13 therefore remains limited. ” No virus close to SARS-CoV-2 uses ACE2 to enter human cells », Observe the authors of the article (still unread) published on Research Square. In the other direction, the …

> Read more on Futura

VIDEO – Investigation into the origins of Covid-19: WHO wants an audit of laboratories, Beijing is offended

Read also on Futura