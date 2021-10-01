A crisis bigger than Evergrande’s is in the making By Investing.com



Investing.com – The problems of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande (HK 🙂 took center stage on the international stage as investors questioned whether a default would signal the start of another financial crisis.

The suspense remains for the moment since the company has a period of 30 days to pay its installments. At the same time, the Chinese authorities have started to take measures to alleviate contagion in the economic fabric.

However, a new crisis lurks behind that of Evergrande and which we do not pay attention to.

A major energy crisis

GQG Partners, a leading fund manager that has reduced its exposure to China, said the current power shortages in China are more of a concern than the debt crisis facing real estate giant Evergrande.

The investment fund is worried about the repercussions of these energy problems on the economy of the country and the world. “We are much more concerned about the Chinese energy crisis than the Evergrande problem because it has serious implications.”

Indeed, the effects of China’s energy crisis could spill over into global supply chains and further disrupt the supply of consumer goods, triggering higher inflation.

Global supply chains have already been strained due to the Covid-19 pandemic and shipping disruptions that have limited the supply of various goods, from clothing to semiconductors.

China is experiencing a large number of power cuts due to a coal shortage, stricter emission reduction targets and increased demand for electricity from industrialists.

Moreover, some factories, including those that produce for Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 and Tesla (NASDAQ :), have been forced to close in order to limit their energy consumption.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last September that China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. The announcement kicked off national plans and premises aimed at reducing the production of coal and other high carbon processes.





In response, Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 and other economists have downgraded their growth forecasts for China as the energy shortage is hitting the country’s manufacturing sector heavily.

The Evergrande crisis wouldn’t be as bad as you think

Compared to the energy crisis, the debt crisis of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande will probably be “very well contained”.

GQG Partners believes that Evergrande’s problems are not critical and can be easily remedied. “The vast majority of the debt is domestic, and I think it can be divided among smaller entities and absorbed by others … We have seen this kind of film before and obviously the authorities are ‘adapt perfectly to the management of this problem “.

A crisis in China, but opportunities elsewhere

GQG Partners said it started reducing its exposure to China in its emerging markets equity fund in early 2021. Meanwhile, the fund increased its holdings in other emerging economies such as India, Brazil and Russia where economic growth has resumed.

The fund explains that investors remain fixated on China and forget about other opportunities. “We think we are focusing a little too much on the aspects of growth in China as other markets seem to be recovering … and this is where we will find opportunities.”

The fund’s primary positions in emerging markets include the world’s largest semiconductor maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co or TSMC (SA :), the Indian IT services company Infosys (NS 🙂 and the South Korean company Samsung Electronics (KS :).