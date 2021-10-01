a fund of 1.5 billion euros to structure the carbon-free hydrogen market

The manager Ardian and the FiveT Hydrogen platform announced on October 1 the launch of the Hy24 investment fund, which will be dedicated to the creation of infrastructures for carbon-free hydrogen. With an endowment of 1.5 billion euros, it is positioned as the largest of its kind with a large participation of French industrialists. We thus find a top trio made up of Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci, followed by second-tier investors such as Groupe ADP (Aéroports de Paris).

“The objective is to develop the use of carbon-free hydrogen to fight against climate change with benefits in terms of employment, particularly in France where Vinci Construction and Vinci Energies are present in this hydrogen segment”, declares to The gallery Nicolas Notebaert, Managing Director of Vinci Concessions and Chairman of Vinci Airports.

The launch of this financial vehicle is the result of the merger of two initiatives launched in parallel by industrial players positioned in the hydrogen sector. One is French, with Air Liquide, TotalEnergies and Vinci, which will invest up to 100 million euros each, the second is American. It brings together Plug Power and Chart Industries in a Baker Hughes partnership, which are the main investors in FiveT Hydrogen, an asset management platform dedicated to hydrogen launched this year within the Swiss group FiveT.

The fund will therefore be administered by Hy24, a 50/50 joint venture between French investment manager Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen. An executive committee of five members was formed around a president, Laurent Fayollas, deputy director of the infrastructure division of Ardian, and a managing director, Pierre-Etienne Franc, who heads FiveT Hydrogen. He will be assisted by a committee of experts bringing together the manufacturers involved. ” We will participate in strategic and technical committees to discuss with the fund managers and maximize industrial benefits “, confirms Nicolas Notebaert, Managing Director of Vinci Concessions and Chairman of Vinci Airports.

800 million euros already found

For the moment, Hy24 has a provisional amount of 800 million euros, provided mainly by the main players. Among them are also the Korean chemist Lotte Chemical and the French insurer Axa. They are supported to a lesser extent by the Canadian fuel cell specialist Ballard, the German industrialist Schaeffler, as well as EDF and Groupe ADP. There remains therefore 700 million euros to secure to complete the target of 1.5 billion euros, which should be done in the coming months with more financial players.

” In addition to this amount of 1.5 billion raised from other partners, the fund will raise bank debt and find industrial and financial partners for each operation to invest with them. Ultimately, we will be 7 to 8 strategic industrial players. We therefore estimate the global volume at 15 billion euros, the sums of which will be gradually released on world-class projects. », Assures Nicolas Notebaert.

The fund should be operational at the end of this year and the first investments are expected for the beginning of 2022. The amount of the tickets envisaged has not been communicated, but it could be significant in view of Hy24’s desire to position itself on structuring projects for the sector. The life of the fund should be between 12 and 14 years.

Imposing hydrogen in the energy mix

” This fund responds to the observation that our economy in the future will depend much more heavily on hydrogen, explains to La Tribune Amélie Lummaux, director of sustainable development and public affairs at Groupe ADP. It is in any case one of the most promising ways to decarbonize the economy, in particular in the transport sector. Hydrogen must take an increasing part in the energy mix, but today it is a market that does not exist and that must emerge. Starting such a sector necessarily requires a lot of resources. “

Hy24 therefore intends to contribute to the financing of the infrastructures necessary to allow the emergence of this market. It will focus on mobility solutions, with the desire to develop the entire value chain: production, transport, distribution, captive fleets, etc. “The objective is for the hydrogen to be carbon-free, that is to say renewable or low carbon. Uses need to become green and electrolysers – which produce hydrogen – must be powered by carbon-free electricity. We cannot do one without the other ”, explains Nicolas Notebaert of the Vinci group.





” Hydrogen is a solution that can be adapted to many modes of transport which today do not have other decarbonisation solutions today, in particular for heavy and long-distance transport. It is also probably the only solution to make a zero emission aircraft, which particularly mobilizes us “, note Amélie Lummaux from the ADP group.

Nicolas Notebaert also relies on airports and highways: ” There will be gradually from stations on all networks, in France and abroadtidy (…). This will undoubtedly start with heavy goods vehicles and heavy mobility more generally ”, he adds. Then, with the trains when it is necessary “Switch from diesel to hydrogen” when the lines are not electrified. Before factories and their “Particularly high energy and electricity consumption”.

Create a viable ecosystem

By initiating the development of hydrogen infrastructure, the manufacturers involved hope to contribute to the creation of a mature market in the coming decade, on which they will be able to implement economically viable projects, with investment costs and acquisition less than currently. The geographic target is threefold: America, Asia and Europe. Decision-making and investment centers should thus spread across the Old Continent, starting with France.

On the airport side, Amélie Lummaux sees, for example, a development in three stages. The first must allow the creation of a functional environment ” city ​​side ”With charging stations and captive fleets, like the charging station set up at Orly in 2017 with Air Liquide to support the development of the hydrogen taxi company Hype. The second will be to transform mobility on the ground ” airside », With ground handling or passenger transport to planes. And the third, by 2035, to build an ecosystem capable of implementing aircraft supplied with hydrogen.

This last step should go beyond the temporality of the Hy24 fund, but Amélie Lummaux believes that it will create the conditions favorable to its realization. Vinci side, Nicolas Notebaert does not say anything else.

