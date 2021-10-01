a future marriage between Carrefour and Auchan?

The Carrefour group, represented by its CEO Alexandre Bompard, is seeking to consolidate itself in a French retail market that is too fragmented. Among the possible scenarios, a Carrefour-Auchan wedding

With a view to consolidating the Carrefour group, deemed essential by its CEO Alexandre Bompard, discussions have been initiated with the Mulliez family, owner of Auchan. The objective for Carrefour, to weigh on the large distribution market and why not overtake Leclerc, current number 1.

Discussions that have always ended

Marrying Carrefour and Auchan is not the first idea that passes through the head of the CEO of the group. Already in 2018, a possible merger with the Casino Group had made people talk but the discussions had come to an end. In January 2021, the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire had dismissed Couche-Tard, the Canadian giant who coveted Carrefour. But, far from being discouraged, Alexandre Bompard, reelected for three years at the head of the Carrefour group, continues to seek and explore new avenues. After the events of the beginning of the year, it is difficult to think of a marriage with a foreign group. This is why the Franco-French marriage remains a possibility, even if the negotiations seem to be at a standstill since the beginning of the summer. According to our colleagues from Le Monde, the discussions are not yet broken between Carrefour and Auchan.





To overtake Leclerc and regain his title of leader

Carrefour currently represents 19% of the French market, a little more than twice the weight of Auchan, Leclerc being the leader with 22%. Taken together, Carrefour and Auchan could overtake Leclerc and represent more than a third of the market. The race for size is also justified for Carrefour which is rather in the hard, because of its hypermarkets, working conditions and a sharp drop in sales lately. However, this merger could lead to increasingly heavy investments and help with expenses such as the renovation of stores for example. Being the only uncontrolled retail group, in the midst of independents (Leclerc, Système U, Intermarché) and family brands (Casino Group, Auchan), it is not surprising to find Carrefour at the center of the track with the ambition to go beyond Leclerc and upset the hierarchy of brands.

Competition and fall

The marriage operation between Carrefour and Auchan remains complex, however, because of their respective size. These are groups that weigh on the mass distribution market. This merger also poses competition problems between the two. In addition, Carrefour is listed on the stock exchange unlike Auchan. Even if the two brands have not commented on a possible marriage, this idea, widely publicized, caused the fall on the stock market of Carrefour, current red lantern of the CAC 40.

Marriage is not for now, especially since Gérard Mulliez, founder of Auchan, only owns 10% of the brand and if Carrefour makes a proposal to Auchan, it will require the agreement of all the members of the Famille Mulliez association so that the redemption can take place.