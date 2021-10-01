a gang dismantled in the Netherlands

In cooperation with German police, Dutch law enforcement arrested members of a robber gang who were giving tutorials on how to blow up ATMs

Dutch and German police have dismantled a gang of robbers who were making video tutorials on how to detonate cash machines, an activity that claimed the life of the main suspect, Europol and Eurojust said on Thursday. A 29-year-old man was killed and an accomplice seriously injured when a trial went wrong in Utrecht, the Netherlands, the European judicial cooperation unit Eurojust and the European police agency Europol said in a joint statement.

Nine people were arrested, including three on Tuesday, after 18 months of surveillance targeting the gang linked to at least 15 attacks on distributors in Germany, for loot of 2.15 million euros, the statement said.





Video tutorials

“The criminals were making video tutorials delivered in person to other criminals,” a spokesperson for Europol detailed. “The main suspect, a 29-year-old man, blew himself up while filming a video tutorial” in September 2020 and “his accomplice, a 24-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken into custody She added.

The investigation led the police to Utrecht where the 29 and 24-year-old suspects are suspected of having run a sort of training center. “The duo were ordering different models of ATMs and recording tutorials on how to blow them up most efficiently,” EU agencies said. The gang used “home-made explosive devices, posing a serious risk to residents and passers-by,” they added.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday by Dutch police with the help of Europol during searches in the vicinity of Utrecht, Amsterdam and The Hague. They will be extradited to Germany. The other six people have been arrested in the Netherlands over the past year, Europol said, adding that the bombings of ATMs were a “growing concern” in Europe.