a man in slavery killed, several others injured during violence

A young man kept in a condition of hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured in violence blamed this week on those who consider themselves their masters, witnesses reported on Friday (October 1).

Read alsoPanorama of slavery in three works

These facts shed light on the reality of so-called ancestry slavery which persists in different regions of Mali, despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals dating back to before colonization, human beings or groups are considered enslaved from birth, their condition being transmitted by hereditary route. Violence against these people since September 28 caused the death of a young person in Tamora, in the Kayes region, a few dozen kilometers from the Senegal border. “There were seven injuries but, this morning (Friday), the young Diago Cissé succumbed to his injuries“, Said Boudala Touré, a young resident of Tamora contacted by AFP. “The six other wounded are there. Among them is an old man who has lost a lot of blood“, he added.

Videos circulating on social networks show young boys tied up and abused by people armed with clubs and knives. “We want to break free, but it’s not easyYara Coulibaly of the Association Against Domination and Slavery told AFP. According to him, the videos show “reprisals organized by village chiefs and so-called nobles“. “They attack our parents as soon as they decide to organize parties, popular celebrations“, he said. “This must not continue and we will fight against this ancestry slavery and all forms of domination.“, he said. Mamadi Kanouté, another inhabitant of the village, denounced the silence of the public and customary authorities.





A detachment of gendarmes arrived Friday morning on the spot, according to Boudala Touré. Human rights organizations have expressed their outrage. The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) said its “very serious concern“In front of what she presented as a”upsurgeSuch acts in the region. She called on the government to “undertake everythingTo put an end to it, and to bring the perpetrators and their accomplices to justice. For its part, the Movement for the Protection of Human Rights (MSDH) calls on the authorities to “stop for good these medieval practices which undermine fundamental human freedoms and threaten the stability of the country“.

Read alsoTarn: a couple condemned for having enslaved a homeless man

In July, UN experts called on Mali to prevent such attacks, which they said injured twice as many people in 2021 as in 2020. Their reaction followed an incident on July 4 when residents of the village of Makhadougou, in the Kayes region, had tried to prevent people they considered slaves from working in their fields.

To see also – “Juneteenth”: Joe Biden promulgates a law establishing a public holiday to mark the end of slavery