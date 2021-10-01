a new flow of very liquid lava is heading towards the ocean

Erupted on September 19, Cumbre Vieja released 80 million cubic meters of Magma and covered 358 hectares of land.

A new flow of very liquid lava appeared on Friday on the Spanish island of La Palma, where the Cumbre Vieja volcano has already emitted 80 million cubic meters of magma since it erupted almost two weeks ago, the Cumbre Vieja volcano said. authorities. According to the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), this new flow began around 02:30 am (01:30 GMT), after the appearance of a new mouth considered very effusive on the side of Cumbre Vieja, in the archipelago of Canary Islands, off the northwest coast of Africa.

Read alsoCosta Rica: brief eruption of a volcano, smoke plume 2 km high

Aerial videos uploaded by IGME and the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) showed an impressive river of glowing lava making its way through charred ground. The regional government of the Canary Islands announced that this new flow tended Friday evening to join the main flow, which continued to flow into the Atlantic Ocean, forming a vast platform of smoking magma in contact with the sea. after the authorities of La Palma, the area of ​​this lava advance – which reached the ocean overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday after several days of slow progression – now exceeds 20 hectares. It also continues to increase.

SEE ALSO – Canary Islands: lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has already gained 10 hectares in the Atlantic Ocean





6000 evacuations

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which left no deaths or injuries, resulted in the evacuation of around 6,000 of the island’s 85,000 inhabitants and caused extensive damage. According to the European geospatial measurement system Copernicus, a thousand buildings were affected by the eruption, of which 870 were completely destroyed. Some 246 hectares have also been covered by lava.

In total, Cumbre Vieja rejected “80 million cubic meters of magma” since it erupted on September 19, the president of the regional government of the Canaries, Ángel Víctor Torres, said during a press conference. This is double what was emitted in 1971 by the neighboring Teneguía volcano in twice the time. In order to prevent poisoning, a 3.5-kilometer-radius safety perimeter and a two-nautical-mile maritime exclusion zone were set up where the lava joined the ocean. The island authorities have also asked residents of several neighborhoods to stay sealed at home.

Read alsoOn the volcanoes of the world

In recent hours, the concentration of sulfur dioxide has increased in Tazacorte, the village closest to where the lava flows into the ocean, as ash particles have increased in density throughout the area. According to the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, the air quality was not of concern. During a trip to the island on Friday, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, tried to reassure the inhabitants, saying that the reconstruction of the disaster areas would be a “priorityFor the government. According to Bolaños, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has been to La Palma twice since the eruption began, will return to the island on Sunday.