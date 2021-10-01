a path strewn with pitfalls for chains and a potential shortfall for operators

The modernization of DTT with interactive services is strongly desired by the chains, but several obstacles stand in the way.

Faced with the emergence of SVOD platforms and the growing box capacities of operators, what can be done to bring DTT up to standard? The CSA has just launched a consultation on interactive television and if some have already obtained the right to experiment with this type of service such as Salto and Arte, the rest of the large audiovisual groups are waiting to be able to get started.

If internet television is the preferred mode of reception for the French, digital terrestrial television remains the only mode of viewing programs for 22% of French people, a figure “to be linked to the 17% of people who suffer from the digital divide”According to Juliette Théry, member of the college of the CSA. If linear television remains popular, the wave of American giants like Netflix, Amazon or Disney + raises the threat of relegation to the background. It is no coincidence that television remote controls are seeing buttons dedicated to certain platforms blooming and that operators are putting them more and more forward.

To modernize this and allow audiovisual groups to offer video on demand without an intermediary, interactive DTT seems to be the panacea expected by traditional channels. No intermediary is necessary, so no need to share with telecom operators and channels can also directly advertise segmented without signing an agreement with Orange and others.

Interactive DTT, a solution still too inaccessible

If a few players have tried it, including Salto and Arte who were able to transpose their digital offer to traditional channels last April, for a period of 6 months as a test, several restrictions exist. The first is simply the standard used: you cannot access this type of service if your television is not HbbTV (Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV) compatible. Many would have liked the latest pirating law passed last Wednesday to impose the conditions for developing interactive services, but an amendment to this effect was retested by the executive arguing that the availability of interactive services on DTT was limited.

A rather unusual situation which recalls a dilemma well known to a connoisseur of the subject: “It’s the chicken and the egg: the chains have not made too much progress on the file while waiting for the manufacturers, and the latter are waiting to see the services of the chains ”. The problem is that without a fixed standard, the market for televisions compatible with interactive DTT would then be too small or too fragmented. Michel Quinton, director of M6’s broadcasting networks, deplores this uncertainty: ” a manufacturer could decide to change their technology overnight, making our services unreadable. It will be difficult for us to take the risk of investing heavily in these services if there is no well-defined standard.“.





The proof also lies in the tests carried out for Arte and Salto: if the free platform of the fifth channel worked rather well, that of Salto was more mixed and due to the protection of the programs inherent in the paid SVOD service, “on about sixty televisions tested, only about ten worked“, Says Thomas Follin, general manager of the platform.

A first step but a framework between too fragile

A “Ready for Next Generation DTT” label for television sets has been created, but its definition remains unclear. It affects ultra-HD televisions which also allow the processing of interactive program data, but “the label alone is not sufficient: it must be compulsory with technical specifications common to editors and manufacturers, in within the framework of the HbbTV standard ”insists Thomas Follin.

While some players would like the CSA to get involved, “the law does not allow the regulator to impose an interoperability standard”, explains Juliette Théry. The ball is in the court of chains and manufacturers to define the standards of the label. And that could prove to be difficult, since for a giant like Samsung or LG, establishing a common technology with small French channels represents little interest compared to that of signing global contracts with Netflix and others.

The Alliance Française des Industries du Numérique (Afnum), which brings together the main brands of televisions, has also opposed the proposed amendment to impose the standard. “The HbbTV standard is evolving all the time, there is no reason to freeze it in law”, pleads the general delegate of the Alliance, Stella Morabito. Samsung believes “much more effective than regulation to focus on creating a viable ecosystem, where broadcasters deliver compelling HbbTV applications and services expected by consumers who will then purchase televisions to access those services“. The first tests having caused bugs causing television failures and triggering calls to after-sales services, this interactive TNT therefore struggles to convince manufacturers.

Telecom operators could lose a lot

As for Orange, Free, SFR and Bouygues Telecom: the concept represents a significant potential shortfall. “They have no interest in seeing the creation of an alternative offer to the box, with close services” summarizes a specialist.

Especially since the discussions between operators were still tense a few years ago, where many conflicts emerged between telcos and channels so that the latter are paid for their content and services on the boxes. This conflict had moreover been carried far enough when Orange and Free had both firmly opposed Altice for the remuneration of the channels BFM TV and RMC, with an arm wrestling resulting from a short stop of the diffusion on the box from both operators.

Source: Les Echos