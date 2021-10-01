A quarter of the Ethereum network offline – Bepool throws in the towel against China

China Ethereum torpedo – It’s been the black series since China decided to ban cryptocurrency-related activities (for good this time?). Indeed, the miners of the Ethereum network (ETH) still evolve massively on Chinese soil, unlike those of Bitcoin who have already fled the authoritarian country. The managers of the mining conglomerate Bepool have just thrown in the towel.

ETH mining number 2 and number 4 wiped off the map

The China does not appear to have made empty threats with his new announcement of restrictions on crypto-assets. The one-party country has indeed issued guidelines, not only for crypto-related activities on its soil, but also against foreign companies who would offer their services to Chinese nationals.

This is how the second largest pool of ether mining, Sparkpool, recently announced that it is closing its doors. But the hecatomb is not over, since this time, it is the fourth most productive pool of Ethereum which must return its apron: Beepool.

The pool announced on September 28 that it would cease its mining activities from October 15 next, after 4 years of good and loyal service:

“Dear users, in response to the latest regulatory policy [chinoise], we implement the following measures for an orderly output: 1) The registration of new users and the addition of sub-accounts will cease with immediate effect; 2) All servers linked to mining activities will stop functioning at [18 h, heure française] October 15, 2021. “



Bepool publication – Source: Twitter

>> Up to 100 euros ofCryptocurrency ferts to prepare for the next bull run, are you tempted? <<

Until October 31 to put things in order

In the above message, the Bepool teams confirm that they will pay well all winnings generated during this exit phase, under the same conditions as usual. It is still advisable for users of the pool toto anticipate this cessation of activity.

Likewise, the message enjoin lare holders of sub-accounts of bind them to payment addresses as soon as possible, because beyond the October 31 at 6 p.m. (French time), all his unbound account will be “Considered abandoned”, and withdrawals of earnings will no longer be possible.

With the closure of Sparkpool and now Bepool, it is close toa quarter of the hashrate (the computing power) on the Ethereum network which is disappearing, at least temporarily.

Because it could be that quite quickly, as it has been the case with miners on the Bitcoin network, ETH’s mining machines will be exiled to more lenient skies. A momentary drop in hashing power on the Ethereum network should still be clearly felt, before this possible return to normal, which still took the Bitcoin network nearly 4 months.

Bitcoin and crypto lover? Up to € 100 in cryptocurrency awaits you (subject to a minimum deposit of € 50)! Take advantage of this offer, while supporting the work of Journal du Coin by using this affiliate link to register on the Swissborg reference platform (see conditions of the offer on the official website).