A secret train passes under the Capitol in Washington, this is what it looks like – Ouest-France evening edition

Since 1909, the Capitol Underground Rail System in Washington, DC, has transported US Presidents, Parliamentarians, Supreme Court Justices, and even Hollywood stars. This secret train has become the preferred mode of transportation for some politicians to get to the United States Congress.

Frequented by presidents, parliamentarians running for the White House, Supreme Court justices and even Hollywood stars… It is the preferred mode of transport for some politicians, among the most influential in the world. And yet, most Americans are unaware of its existence. The Capitol Underground Rail System in Washington (United States), a network of small trains that run through the bowels of the seat of Congress, has transported parliamentarians since 1909, when it was inaugurated.

A little history

This metro was first intended for senators, who hoped to avoid the strong moist heat of summer in Washington to make the trip from their offices to the Hemicycle. They were initially electric cars (Studebaker) which were replaced three years later by a monorail system.

Then, in 1960, four small electric trains, which the chaplain of the Senate nicknamed “the express of democracy”, were inaugurated at a cost of $ 75,000 at the time. On the side of the House of Representatives, a line was put in place five years later. And in 1993, an 18 million dollar (about 15.46 million euros) driverless line was inaugurated with great fanfare.

Now, this Capitol metro has three lines and six stations. The rails run nearly a mile, and the 90 seconds it takes to get from station to station offers just enough time for a mini political debate, little gossip, an impromptu press conference or a moment of reverie. “It’s really something special”, Dan Holt, one of the historians of the Senate, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

A failed assassination

The excitement reigns in its main station, installed in the basements of the Senate, when parliamentarians are sitting. At each arrival of trains punctuated by bells, a swarm of journalists rushes on the senators to question them on the hot topics of the day. But the exchanges are not always friendly.





In 1947, a former Capitol policeman, William Kaiser, opened fire on a senator, John Bricker. This unsuccessful presidential candidate had then gotten into a stationary train set, shouting for the driver to start as a second bullet passed over his head. “Luck and the fact that his assailant was a very bad marksman saved the senator”, reported at the time the New York Times. In other more peaceful times, politicians could also find in these trains a haven of peace, far from the frenetic pace of Washington.

Access denied to “JFK”

William Howard Taft, the 27e President of the United States, had thus caused panic among those around him by disappearing on a Saturday in January 1911 for about an hour… to go see the Capitol trains. “An intense wave of fear had engulfed the city when the anxious questions thrown at the White House, they replied that they did not know where the president was”, wrote at the time the Washington times.

Candidates for the White House like Ronald Reagan but also Barack Obama and John McCain, senators during their campaigns, traveled on the congressional train. On the other hand, access was refused to a young “JFK”, who was then still only the simple senator Jack Kennedy, by telling him: “Let the senators pass, son.” “

Celebrities love

The train does not only have fans. Some have regretted the harmful impact of its passage on their neat hairstyles. A former Republican parliamentarian, Mike DeWine, had forbidden members of his team to take him, to denounce what he considered a waste of public money.

Celebrities have also tasted the pleasures of this unexpected train: Richard Gere, Chuck Norris, Denzel Washington or the musician Bono. The composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, author of the musical Hamilton, even filmed himself in 2017, singing at the top of his lungs aboard what he presented as the “Secret train of Congress”.

Some regulars, however, see the attendance of the Capitol metro drop, parliamentarians being more and more numerous to count their steps to stay in shape, and to prefer to walk along the tracks. The flow of passengers is not, however, likely to dry up as long as elected officials will have to roam the bowels of the Capitol between a vote and a meeting. And, as historian Dan Holt points out, it remains the ideal form of transportation. “If you are in a hurry”.