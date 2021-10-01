A space probe will brush past Mercury, the least explored planet in the Solar System, tonight

On October 2, in the early hours of the morning, BepiColombo will finally pass above the little-known star and so coveted by the scientists of the Euro-Japanese mission. But although only a few hours away from reuniting with Mercury, the space probe will be forced to continue its tedious journey until 2025.

Since its launch on October 20, 2018, the orbiters grouped aboard BepiColombo have already made several flyovers (flyby) planetary, benefiting fromgravitational assistance (once from Earth and twice from Venus) with the aim of joining the only planet in the Solar System devoid ofatmosphere. Once the probe gets close to Mercury, it will still have to realize six flyovers around the celestial body to slow down its course sufficiently, until it is captured gravitationally. These brief encounters, which seem like a missed rendezvous, are essential to succeed in positioning oneself in orbit around the Sun’s immediate neighbor and finally deploy its panoply of instruments dedicated to the meticulous study of the smallest telluric planet.

BepiColombo invites hot planetologists to planned interview with Mercury

On the night of 1er to October 2, 2021, around 1:34 a.m. in France (UTC+2, summer time), the probe will touch Mercury, about 200 kilometers from its cratered surface, in order to patiently begin its slow slowdown. During a window four hours, BepiColombo will then take advantage of the rapprochement to take pictures and carry out preliminary analyzes of the planet. The data collected will provide a first scientific overview of what will happen when the main mission starts, in December 2025.





After seven years of travel and nine overflights … all facets of Mercury will be scrutinized

To date, only two other space probes have been designed to observe Mercury: Marinate 10 (1973 to 1975) and Messenger (2010-2015). BepiColombo is the first non-American Mercurial mission, aimed at mapping and analyzing the surface composition of the planet. From its core to its magnetic and gravitational fields, including the examination of its exosphere, the latest technological means mobilized in situ will help researchers unravel the thick mystery surrounding its formation and evolution. The next scheduled overflight of Mercury will not take place until June 2022.

