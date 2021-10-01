A Swiss student wins the “My thesis in 180 seconds” competition

Yohann Thenaisie of the University of Lausanne won, Thursday evening, in Paris the international final of the French-speaking popularization and eloquence competition “My thesis in 180 seconds”. In all, 24 finalists from all over the Francophonie competed against each other.

Yohann Thenaisie won the prize thanks to the presentation of his thesis entitled “Implementation of an adaptive deep brain stimulation protocol targeting walking disorders in Parkinson’s disease”. Her prize was awarded to her by the French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation Frédérique Vidal, the Western Switzerland University Conference said in a press release overnight.

The second place went to the Senegalese Aminata Sourang Mbaye Diouf for her work on “the transfer of family businesses in Senegal”. The podium is completed by the Beninese Manhougbe Probus A. Farel Kiki, distinguished for his thesis entitled “Sensors and intelligent monitoring networks in agricultural environment: application to the fall armyworm in West Africa”.





The public prize went to the Congolese Prince Makay Bamba for his work on “decoding development disorders in Central Africa”.

The competition “My thesis in 180 seconds” took place for the first time in Australia at the University of Queensland, in 2008. Imported in Canada, the concept was adapted in French for Quebec by the association francophone pour le savoir . It allows doctoral students and young researchers to present their research subject in just three minutes in French and in simple terms, to a lay audience.

The competition will be organized again next year at Swiss universities. The national final will take place on May 19 or 20, 2022 at the University of Geneva. As for the international final, it is scheduled for the end of September in Quebec.