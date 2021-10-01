a tool to bypass the TPM check

Laserman49 wrote: I have even simpler as an app that allows to bypass Microsoft’s STUPID restrictions which in the impression that the whole of humanity is as Rich as them, it is simply not to change OS and to stay under Windows 10 as long as possible, until 2025.

Then, when updates are more possible, switching to Linux became super easy, and there are more and more Francophone communities, suddenly, a more reliable system, free, without restrictions, with a REAL community that listens to its users, and potentially helps them out for free (unlike Microsoft which mostly forces users to pay for help), why stay on Windows? ? ? ? ? Seeing that Microsoft takes its users for pigeons, the pigeons are starting to get fed up with their stupidity: You will not install Windows if you do not take a new PC with minimum TPM 2.0 chip and SecureBoot, if you want to install it on an old PC , you are punished like kids by forbidding you to make updates. The most STUPID thing in the history of mankind, because it is indeed the old PCs much more numerous than the recent ones which require the updates precisely because everyone does NOT have the means to change, and that ‘they have been there longer and in greater numbers. Why is adding security a stupid restriction?

You have to stop bitching for nothing after a while. Otherwise know that computers have a lifespan (about 5-6 years) and that computers incompatible Windows 11 (PCs before 2017) soon reached it. So the renewal is coming soon.

switch to linux No. Certainly not. Linux will remain an OS for developers and other hackers. It will never really be suitable for the majority of people. unlike Microsoft, which mainly forces users to pay for service You confuse them with scammers. Microsoft support is free.

On the other hand you have no support on Linux. Are you lucky your problem is known, or you will struggle to find the solution.

RedShader wrote:

“No. Certainly not. Linux will remain an OS for developers and other hackers. It will never really be suitable for most people.”

Oh really? Why ?

I want to tell you that Windows is not suitable for most people either, because many are lost at the slightest problem and therefore cannot cope on their own, and yet.

Otherwise, instead of sharing our respective opinions, here are some facts:

* My mother-in-law has been using Linux for years, she is neither a developer nor a hacker.

* The gendarmes are under Linux, they are not part of these categories either, the Dutch police too.

* The guys who do FX in Hollywood are not devs or hackers, and yet …

* The 2000 people at Peugeot behind a Linux position should not be in these categories either.

* Teachers from schools in Spain who use Linex .. ditto.

* CERN has scientists, not devs or hackers, and yet … 3000 workstations.

* The bankers of the biggest bank in Brazil (Banco do Brazil), same for them.

I’m not talking about Google which also has its own internal desktop distro (Goobuntu then gLinux), because there are quite a few devs there, but not only.

All this tends to show that your assertion is clearly false and unfounded.