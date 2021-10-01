Accused of 3 rapes and targeted by an arrest warrant, the program director of France Televisions, Diego Buñuel, is “temporarily withdrawing from his functions”

Télérama reveals that Diego Buñuel, who has held the position of France Television’s director of programs since June 2020, has decided to temporarily withdraw from his duties, followingan accusation of several rapes brought by his wife.

This decision was taken the day after the publication by the New York Post of an article relating the case and revealing thatan arrest warrant has been issued for Diego Buñuel in the United States. The program director of France Television cannot therefore go to the USA under penalty of being immediately arrested.

Diego Buñuel is Franco-American and lives in Paris. His wife, Maggie Kim, from whom he is separated but not yet divorced, lives between France and Los Angeles. She accuses her husband of having raped her three times in 2017, in the United States.





According to the New York tabloid, Maggie Kim told American justice to have had to struggle to escape her husband, who would have threatened her with injuries. She said she was “afraid for her life”.

Diego Buñuel, grandson of director Luis Buñuel, is a former Canal + and Netflix alumnus. This 46-year-old documentary specialist categorically refutes these accusations.

For the lawyer, Maggie Kim would have filed a complaint in order to recover the custody of her two children, granted to her husband by the French justice. “A slanderous denunciation complaint has been filed,” says his lawyer, Me Jérôme Boursican, to Télérama. These facts are indeed perfectly disputed and are not based on anything. We expect a classification without follow-up shortly. ”