Actor and director Franck Gastambide has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with HPI, or High Intellectual Potential after his participation in “Rendez-vous en terre inconnue” in 2019

Franck Gastambide revealed that he had recently been diagnosed with HPI, or High Intellectual Potential. The actor and director revealed to Daily that he was mistakenly diagnosed with dyslexia when he was in fact High Intellectual Potential. “I never say it because often HPI, it is not well integrated, we think that the guy tells it to himself, as if he were a little superior”, confided the creator of the series Validé, whose very expected season 2 arrives this October 11 on Canal +.

Franck Gastambide confides that this does not give him “a superior intelligence”. “It means I’m a little hypersensitive … and it’s more of a hassle than anything else. He said.

Franck Gastambide then said that it was thanks to his participation in Rendez-vous en terre inconnue, in 2019, that he was diagnosed.





“For the record, after making Rendezvous in Unknown Land, people sent me messages to say ‘you know, the reactions you had at certain times are typical of HPI, of the great family of HPI ‘.

So I got diagnosed and I realized I had this, ”he said.

Before adding: “It gave me lots of answers about the excess of sensitivity that I can have and lots of things that are sometimes difficult to manage for me, for my brain. Which are very simple for you, which are more complicated for me. And vice versa.

Sometimes it goes faster in my head for certain things. But I waited 40 years to understand that I had that ”.

The definition of a High Intellectual Potential (HPI) most common among professionals is that based on the Intellectual Quotient (IQ), explains the magazine Psychologies. “An individual is considered gifted, or at HPI if his IQ exceeds the figure of 130, after the evaluation with validated psychometric tests (the WISC or the WAIS are the only ones officially recognized in France)”.