after two days of fighting and 118 dead, police regain control of Guayaquil prison

Police resumed control of Guayaquil prison in southwest Ecuador on Thursday evening, where clashes had been taking place since Tuesday. Some 118 people were killed – six of them beheaded – and 86 injured informed the judicial authorities Thursday evening, making the worst massacre in Latin American prison history.

“Everything is calm, the detainees are in their cells. They did not take over the rooms, ”said Police Commander Tannya Varela, addressing the press in the Guayaquil prison complex after an operation involving 900 police officers, two of whom were injured according to the police earlier this after. -midday. Military tanks and soldiers have been stationed around the prison, where hundreds of family members of detainees await in anguish for news of their loved ones.

Happy birthday

Six of the victims were beheaded. Around 80 detainees were also injured in shootings and clashes. On Wednesday, a rifle, a pistol, and 18 edged weapons as well as drugs were seized. According to local news site Primicias, the clashes started when prisoners in one gang celebrated the birthday of one of their leaders and boasted of controlling the prison, sparking fury from rival organizations in the others. wings of the building. According to the prosecution, “the struggle for power within the prison and the intention of the authorities to transfer the heads of criminal organizations to other prisons in the country were the triggers”.

“It’s very difficult, there are a lot of dead, a lot of injured, I don’t know if my son is alive or not,” said Juana Pinto, who impatiently awaits to know the fate of her imprisoned son. “For us parents, it’s horrible […] we don’t know what to do, we feel helpless, ”said Cecilia Quiroz, a relative of another detainee, who appealed for“ help from the government ”. President Guillermo Lasso visited Guayaquil on Wednesday after having “declared a state of emergency throughout the prison system at the national level”.





Overcrowded Ecuadorian prisons have for months been the scene of recurrent violence between criminal groups linked to drug trafficking. This state of emergency, planned for 60 days and including the participation of the army in operations, aims to “restore and maintain order” in all the country’s prisons and to guarantee the safety “of prisoners, personnel. penitentiaries and members of the national police ”. He ordered the provisional suspension of several prisoners’ rights, such as that of assembly.

The flouted state

This violence between rival drug trafficking gangs linked to the formidable Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion bring to 236 the number of detainees killed since the beginning of the year. In February, 79 prisoners were killed in simultaneous riots in four prisons in three cities, including Guayaquil. In 2020, the death toll was 103. “In Latin America, we have unfortunately become the country that has seen the biggest massacre of prisoners in recent years, more than Brazil and Venezuela,” said Freddy Rivera, Ecuadorian security and drug trafficking expert.

Criminal groups “have taken over the country’s prisons and are trying to send the message to the state that they are stronger than the rule of law. The prison system has collapsed, ”commented lawyer Itania Villarreal, former director of the agency in charge of prisons. For the director of the government’s Strategic Intelligence Center, Fausto Cobo, these massacres of prisoners are “a threat to the state”, because their officials have “power equal to or greater than that of the state itself”.

Ecuador’s prison system has nearly 65 prisons and some 39,000 prisoners, half of whom are awaiting conviction, with a capacity of around 30,000 places, and 1,500 guards (one for 26 prisoners), according to official figures. The total number of prisoners has increased by 30% over the past six years, against a budget reduced from $ 150 million to $ 99 million during the same period. The main penal establishments are located in the Andean cities of Latacunga (center) and Cuenca (south), as well as in the port of Guayaquil.