Air Belgium will serve Punta-Cana instead of Fort-de-France and Pointe-à

Air Belgium will not resume its flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe, “as long as the health situation does not improve”. The company has already changed its flight plan and opts for a link with Punta-Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Jean-Claude Samyde

•

updated October 1, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.



The situations linked to the covid-19 pandemic in the West Indies led Air Belgium managers to review all the strategies that had been adopted.

The company preferred to serve Punta-Cana in the Dominican Republic instead of Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre.

The health situation in the French Antilles is not improving. The level of vaccination of the population is still too low and does not bode well for rapid improvement.

Air Belgium will not resume its flights to the French Antilles until the situation has improved significantly. Travelers need visibility and a minimum of insurance “ Anne-Catherine Paul, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Director of the Belgian company, cited by the Aviation24 website

The measures on the spot are more and more restrictive and also condition the stays. Passengers who wanted to come for a tourist reason, will have to wait.

Air Belgium had planned to resume its flights on July 2, but like all the other companies, the health crisis linked to the coronavirus has had a strong impact on air trade.