Airbus: ITA, the new Italian company, buys 28 aircraft and will lease 56 more

The new Italian company called ITA, which replaces the old bankrupt Alitalia, has just placed a large order with Airbus. The Toulouse aeronautics group confirmed this Thursday evening to have concluded a memorandum of understanding which makes Airbus the privileged partner to reconstitute the fleet of the new transalpine company. The agreement includes the direct purchase of 28 Airbus family aircraft: seven A220 regional aircraft, eleven A320 NEOs and ten A330 NEO long-haul aircraft.





In addition to this contract, 56 Airbus leased, including 31 from Air Lease, with a mix of short, medium and long haul. The first deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2022. No financial details have been disclosed on the amount of the order but “the terms of this agreement are clearly more favorable than those applied to its predecessor Alitalia” declared the new company. “ITA carried out an evaluation and chose Airbus planes in all segments. It is a brand of great value in the Airbus range,” responded Christian Scherer, Airbus commercial director.

ITA was created to replace Alitalia which was drowning in debt of 11.4 billion euros. After intense negotiations with the European Commission, Rome was authorized to contribute 700 M € to help launch the new Italian company in exchange for a severe savings plan. It should lead to significant job cuts that have not yet been quantified.