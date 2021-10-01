Alaphilippe causes a crisis in Belgium

The world championships, concluded with the coronation of Julian Alaphilippe, have left their mark on the Belgian team, Remco Evenepoel not having digested certain tactical choices…

Magnificent popular celebration, the world championships organized in Leuven left a bitter taste to Belgian supporters. Blame it on Julian Alaphilippe, who kept his world champion jersey, winner alone after outclassing his opponents, and precipitated the defeat of Wout van Aert, announced as the favorite of these Worlds and forced to be content with a modest 11th place.

The regrets are still perennial in the Belgian camp. Especially at Remco Evenepoel who can not digest having been sacrificed by having to harden the race very (too?) Early. Guest of the program Extra Time Koers of the VRT, the young Belgian did not hide his frustration when returning to this World Cup. “The best rider in the race behind Alaphilippe? It’s hard to say, but I could have become world champion ”, he said, adding: “I knew my task in advance: I just had to jump on anything that moved. There were two leaders (Van Aert and Stuyven) and I was a simple teammate. “





We will have to discuss to iron out the problems

A difficult situation for the rider of the Deceuninck-Quick Step. “I found that the instructions given to me were vague, after which I spent a night filled with doubts, he confided. After the reconnaissance, I had the feeling that on this course, I could have opportunities to escape and that there were scenarios in which I could win. And the course of the race did not change anything. “After the Smeysberg, I again went to ask Sven and Serge if I could get my chance and but the answer was again negative. By this time, it was clear that the leaders were Wout and Jasper. “

Words that did not fail to react across Quiévrain. “I was very surprised when I saw that. I regret Remco’s statements, replied Wout van Aert. The coach had, in my eyes, the merit of setting up a tactic that had the merit of clarity. Remco accepted this and its selection. Nobody questioned the strategy before and it’s very easy to do it after… ” And the Belgian champion to continue: “Remco said more on TV than on the bus. I can understand that criticisms are born when the expected result is not the one obtained, but it is a shame to have a speech that takes a 180 turn internally. “

By the very admission of the Jumbo-Visma runner, this episode could leave traces. “We will have to discuss to iron out the problems. We will still have to cohabit in the national team. “, he agreed.

