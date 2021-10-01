Algeria: Yannis Lagha speaks after his double summons

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Summoned with the U18s of the France and Algeria team, Yannis Lagha (17) has decided to break the silence regarding this situation which has ignited social networks today. The Olympique Lyonnais striker told La Gazette du Fennec:

“Yes, I have already played with Algeria, but at the moment I have not yet made my choice to know which selection I intend to join for these two France-Algeria friendlies at Clairefontaine (the two selections are will face twice in a friendly match on October 9 and 12 (editor’s note). I’m still thinking about my choice of national team.

“I haven’t chosen yet”

Yannis Lagha then put an end to the rumor announcing his choice for Algeria because he had worn the Fennecs jersey in U17: “No at all I have not yet chosen and I did not say anything of the kind “. A little more patience before knowing the final choice of Yannis Lagha then.

