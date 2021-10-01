all changes from the Gil Alma series

Caesar Wagner, the detective series with Gil Alma, returns from Friday October 1 on France 2 with two new episodes. Prepare for some changes.
Attention, Friday October 1st, Caesar Wagner replace Candice Renoir on France 2. A replacement at short notice even if it was announced since it interrupts the series worn by Cécile Bois in the middle of the broadcast of the ninth unpublished season. Still, the Strasbourg cop, played by Gil Alma, affected by his recent divorce, is back with two new episodes, the first of which is broadcast on Friday, October 1. A return accompanied by some changes in these new episodes, which do not, however, evoke the pandemic.
A new commissioner arrives in Caesar Wagner
Attention, change of direction at the PJ of Strasbourg. Exit the commissioner Frédérique Koehler, who swallowed snake after snake, played by Joséphine de Meaux, and welcome to Alix Schweitzer, her counterpart played by Florence Maury, seen in a plethora of popular fictions. Transfer, resignation…, the reasons for this replacement are not explained. It remains to be seen that this new boss will be as fluid as the previous one with Wagner, whose methods are a little too often questionable, or whether, on the contrary, she will not let him go.
An important character is about to leave the series Caesar Wagner
Fans of Caesar Wagner, get ready to say goodbye to a character less exposed than the heroes but just as endearing. Because the strength of the police series of France 2 also lies in its secondary characters. So don’t worry, it’s not about César, or Elise Beaumont, the insatiable lawyer who knows that putting this freaked out contact in his bed will not be an easy task (interpreted with relish by Olivia Côte), nor Arthur Weis, the occupational doctor who is also very much in love with César (played by Amaury de Crayencour, in a relationship with an actress). Despite everything, between the mother of César (Fanny Cottençon), one of the cops of his group or his restaurant friend, the candidates for departure are still numerous. Transfer, death in the course of his duties, heart attack or new start: this time, don’t worry, things have been said. However, we let you find out who and how.