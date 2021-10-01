alternative suppliers will explore “all means” to avoid price smoothing

For his part, Engie “takes note of the government’s decision”.

The president of the National Association of Retail Energy Operators (Anode), Naïma Idir, expressed her concern after Jean Castex’s announcements on Thursday evening. Invited by BFM Business, the president denounced unfair measures, in particular on gas, for alternative suppliers to the incumbent operators EDF and Engie.

Read alsoElectricity: how the government could cushion the spike in prices

For the price of electricity, the use of fiscal leverage by the executive seems to satisfy the alternative suppliers: prices will not fall, only taxes will be reduced. “It seems important to us that the State, if it wishes to intervene, and given the significant increases, intervene via the tax lever.Naïma Idir approved. According to her, the government could also have “play on the ceiling of the Arenh», The nuclear energy quota that EDF is forced to sell at a fixed price of € 42 to its competitors. “The law allows the state to increase this volume of Arenh from 100 terawatt-hours to 150 terawatt-hours»Affirms the representative of energy retailers. “This would allow all French people to benefit from the nuclear rent»She sums up.

Cheap energy, “it’s not for tomorrow”

For gas, the methods used are not the same. The government has thus chosen to smooth prices in order to limit the loss of purchasing power by consumers. The blocking of regulated tariffs “will have consequences for all suppliers, not just for Engie“. Only Engie is the only supplier to benefit from these tariffs, the others having to supply themselves at the market price: an unacceptable distortion of competition for Naïma Idir, who does not “will no longer be able to compete»Engie’s rates.





Suppliers therefore do not exclude legal action: “we will use all means, including litigation means», Assures the president of Anode. In 2014, the Council of State had already invalidated a decision by the government of Manuel Valls to freeze energy prices, then authorizing suppliers to establish a catch-up on consumer bills.

Prices should also remain high over time, according to Naïma Idir. Cheap energy: “It’s not for tomorrow»She assured at the microphone of BFM Business. Even though the current outbreak is expected to subside, “it will be necessary to finance the energy transition and integrate the price of carbon“.

Engie “takes note”

For its part, Engie took note on Friday of the Prime Minister’s announcements on the blocking of the regulated gas tariff this winter, and said to seek to “minimize the impact on its financial performance”, While alternative suppliers threaten the government with litigation. “Engie takes note of the government’s decision to set up a tariff shield which consists in freezing, from November, the regulated gas prices for the coming months“Said the energy giant, ex-GDF Suez, which markets these regulated tariffs, in a statement sent to AFP.

Read also“Grain font»Or energy check: the same obsession

“The group will discuss constructively with the regulatory authorities to find solutions that will allow it to support its customers, while aiming to minimize the impact on its financial performance.“, he added.