    Altitude officially takes over 26 fiber networks from Covage

    The infrastructure operator will be able to add 5 million FTTH sockets to its purse.

    Altitude becomes the first operator of public networks on a national scale. The group is strengthening its national footprint and accelerating its development by concluding on October 1 the acquisition from Covage of 26 public and private networks, 18 of which are dedicated to companies and 8 mixed networks.


    Thanks to this acquisition following the takeover of Covage by SFR, more than 5 million outlets, serving more than 12% of all French households, will be produced and operated by Altitude through its subsidiary Altitude Infra.

    “In addition, this operation makes it possible to develop a complete business offering by adding to Kosc’s historic FTTH offering, whose assets were taken over in 2020, a dedicated fiber offering (FTTO) to which nearly 40% of businesses are now connectable ”, continues Altitude.

    At the end of 2020, SFR had obtained the approval of Brussels for the acquisition of Covage on the condition, however, of selling part of the networks held by the infrastructure operator. As a reminder, this was to avoid competition problems.

    Dorothée Lebarbier, CEO of the Altitude group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Brice Messier and the Covage teams to the Altitude Group, whose know-how, extremely appreciated by alternative commercial operators, is an undeniable added value for our continued development. Our desire to stimulate competition in this market has been accepted, and other projects on which we are already engaged will come to consolidate it. “


