Amanda Lear reveals why she needs a residence permit to live in France (VIDEO)

Brexit had unfortunate consequences in the lives of the British living in France. And it is certainly not Amanda Lear who will say the opposite! Singer, painter, actress, television host… Salvador Dali’s former muse established her career in France many years ago and was even married to a French man. However, the artist, who enjoys maintaining the mystery around her age, has never had French nationality, as she confided to Eric Dussart in We are remaking the TV on RTL. “Being of British nationality, when I married a Frenchman, I didn’t think it necessary to convert, let’s say, because anyway we lived in France, there was the common market, the European Union …“, explains the one who considers that Brexit has been”a disaster for everyone“.





Amanda Lear had to apply for a residence permit

“We didn’t care. No one needed a passport to go to England, Spain or Italy. And then, overnight, the English said: ‘No, we are finished.’ In France, there are thousands of brave Englishmen who have been living there for years, who pay taxes, who have a residence and who suddenly need a residence permit. This is insane!“, laments the actress, who herself had to apply for a residence permit in order to stay in France. And to give his very clear opinion on the policy of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “He’s sinking England. There, they have no more gasoline, it is dramatic.“

Will she apply for French nationality?

Curious, Eric Dussart wanted to know if “the next step“for Amanda Lear was to obtain French nationality. And her answer is surprising.”I do not know. The next step for me is mostly to reserve a place in the cemetery. I’m thinking about it“, she retorts with disconcerting ease.”I have had a wonderful career, I have had incredible luck, I have known wonderful men, I have had success. I think it’s amazing what happened to me. And then, now, I’m very happy. I’m very Zen on this stuff. We always say that we should see the glass half empty or half full. I see it not only half full, but there is room to add vodka!“, she quips.